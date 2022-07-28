Biden calls deal with Manchin 'godsend' for US families

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA AND SOUTHEASTERN PINAL COUNTIES... At 140 PM MST, Heavy rain ended across the warning area with radar estimates of two to four inches of rain over the higher terrain having occurred earlier. Even though the heavy rain ended, any generated flood waters will continue moving down the affected washes into the afternoon hours. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... San Manuel and Campo Bonito. This includes the following streams and drainages... Stratton Wash, Gibb Wash, San Pedro River and Alder Wash. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE