Biden administration has engaged directly with Syrian government to try to bring Austin Tice home

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 100 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1103 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 245 PM MST.

* At 1138 AM MST, Pima County Flood Control District reported flash
flooding in the Marshall Gulch area of the Sabino Creek watershed.
Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in the upper reaches of
the watershed near Summerhaven. Flash flooding is already
occurring at Marshall Gulch. This Flash Flooding will continue to
move downstream through the Sabino Canyon towards the Sabino Creek
recreation area this afternoon.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Pima County Flood Control District reported.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tanque Verde, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Sabino Canyon Recreation
Area, and Seven Falls.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
Sabino Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 1230 PM MST.

* At 1139 AM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Kitt Peak,
or 18 miles east of Sells, moving northwest at 5 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
San Isidro, Kitt Peak, Fresnal Canyon and Pan Tak.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Biden administration has engaged directly with Syrian government to try to bring Austin Tice home

  • Updated
  • 0
The Biden administration has had direct engagements with the Syrian government in an effort to secure the release of detained American Austin Tice, pictured here, according to a source familiar and a senior administration official.

 Courtesy Marc and Debra Tice

The Biden administration has had direct engagements with the Syrian government in an effort to secure the release of detained American Austin Tice, according to a source familiar and a senior administration official.

There have been a number of direct interactions -- none of which took place in Damascus -- but they have thus far yielded no progress, the source familiar said.

The senior administration official confirmed the direct contact, first reported by McClatchy, noting it was one of multiple avenues the administration is pursuing in an effort to free Tice.

This week marks the tenth anniversary of Tice being taken hostage in Syria. President Joe Biden on Wednesday declared that the US government knows "with certainty that he has been held by the Syrian regime."

Although the US has offered to hold senior-level meetings with the regime of Bashar al-Assad to discuss Tice's case, Syrian officials have flatly refused, both in direct and indirect conversations, the source familiar told CNN. The Syrian officials have not offered any explanation for their refusals or any demands or preconditions for such discussions to take place, they added.

"The United States has engaged extensively to try to get Austin home, including directly with Syrian officials and through third parties," the senior administration official said. "Unlike in other situations where Americans are detained abroad, for many months, the Syrian government has not agreed to senior-level meetings to discuss Austin's case, nor has it ever acknowledged holding him."

"We will continue to pursue every avenue for securing Austin's release," the official said.

A State Department official added that the "US government is extensively engaged with Syrian officials to bring Tice home, but Syria has never even acknowledged holding him."

In addition to the direct engagement, the administration has used backchannels, including Lebanese intel chief Abbas Ibrahim. Ibrahim, who has played a role in securing the release of American detainees in the past, traveled to Washington, DC in May of this year.

Ibrahim made the trip at the request of the administration, he told CNN, and met with Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens and CIA Director Bill Burns, among others. In the weeks following that visit, Ibrahim said he traveled to Damascus for discussions about Tice and another detained American, Majd Kamalmaz. He told CNN he has conveyed a response from Syria to Washington, but would not get into details given the sensitivity of the matter.

Ibrahim said he is "proud to work on this case," telling CNN, "I believe I'm doing my best to solve this problem."

Tice's parents, Austin and Debra, have called for direct engagement with Damascus to try to secure the release of their son. Debra Tice told CNN's "New Day" Thursday that she appreciated that Biden used Austin's name publicly and said she saw it as "an indication from the President that the United States government is ready to engage with Syria to bring Austin home."

In his statement Wednesday, Biden said his administration has "repeatedly asked the government of Syria to work with us so that we can bring Austin home."

"On the tenth anniversary of his abduction, I am calling on Syria to end this and help us bring him home," the President said, adding that the "Tice family deserves answers, and more importantly, they deserve to be swiftly reunited with Austin."

