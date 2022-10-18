Bear euthanized after injuring 10-year-old in Connecticut

(CNN) — A Connecticut boy is recovering after a backyard bear attack.
Luckily, the 10-year-old's family and neighbors were able to scare the bear away. As Marissa Alter reports, the boy's injuries are not too serious.
What began as a quiet Sunday morning in Morris took a terrifying turn for a 10-year-old boy when this black bear attacked him in his grandparents' backyard.
Jenny Dickson is the director of the wildlife division for the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
"It was an adult male bear, about 250 pounds in weight,” said Dickson.
The child's grandmother didn't want to go on camera but told News 12 it happened around 11.
Her grandson had gotten off the trampoline when the bear emerged from the woods, latched on to his leg, and tried to drag him away.
Her husband, Jim Butler, was out back too but is in a wheelchair.
When Butler saw his grandson in trouble, he rolled over and threw a metal bar at the bear.
A neighbor told News 12 she and her husband were outside at the time and heard the cries for help.
Her husband ran over with a pipe and scared the bear off.
"The bear was still on scene when our environmental conservation police officers arrived and did euthanize the bear,” said Dickson.
The boy was rushed to the hospital, where he was treated and released.
His grandmother said he suffered two puncture wounds to his thigh, bite marks on his foot and ankle, and claw marks on his back.
She told News 12 he's doing ok but obviously traumatized.
DEEP is now investigating.
Dickson says it's likely this bear had been habituated and was used to associating people with food.
"When those two things combine, it often creates very dangerous situations because bears sort of lose that innate fear of people, they are much more bold, they can sometimes be aggressive so those are all the kinds of things well be looking at in this particular case,” said Dickson.
So far, DEEP says more than 60 bear home invasions have been reported this year.