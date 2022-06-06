 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with maximum temperatures
between 103 and 110 possible.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Sunday evening. Saturday
and Sunday look to be the hottest days.

* IMPACTS...High Heat Risk will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, including heat cramps,
heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 9 1 1.

Apple set to unveil new features for its most popular devices

Apple is set to kick off its annual developer conference, pictured here, on June 5, 2017 where it will show off new features coming to its most popular devices.

 Gary Reyes/MediaNews Group/Bay Area News/Getty Images

Apple is set to kick off its annual developer conference on Monday where it will show off new features coming to its most popular devices. But Apple could also tease a new product long rumored to be in development.

At its Worldwide Developers Conference, which kicks off (mostly) virtually on Monday and runs through Friday, Apple is expected to show off iOS 16, which could reportedly include a revamped notification center and lock screen for iPhones as well as new health features and social features for iMessage. Other rumors point to new TV OS features, which could tie into the smart home; an upgrade to Apple Watch OS that would boost the battery life; and a new MacBook Air.

Some industry watchers are also holding out hope that Apple could offer an early look at a platform thought to be called RealityOS. The system could power the mixed reality headset -- a wearable device that's said to be capable of both VR and AR -- which Apple has been rumored to be working on for years.

Apple's event will be livestreamed on its website and the company's YouTube channel. It is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m ET.

