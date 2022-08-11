Anne Heche is 'brain dead' but remains on life support for organ donation, according to family statement

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 215 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1212 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Three Points.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 245 PM MST.

* At 1138 AM MST, Pima County Flood Control District reported flash
flooding in the Marshall Gulch area of the Sabino Creek watershed.
Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in the upper reaches of
the watershed near Summerhaven. Flash flooding is already
occurring at Marshall Gulch. This Flash Flooding will continue to
move downstream through the Sabino Canyon towards the Sabino Creek
recreation area this afternoon.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Pima County Flood Control District reported.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tanque Verde, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Sabino Canyon Recreation
Area, and Seven Falls.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
Sabino Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 300 PM MST.

* At 1156 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have
fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow
moving through the Contreras burn scar. The debris flow can consist
of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
San Isidro, Kitt Peak, Fresnal Canyon and Pan Tak.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 330 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. Water over
roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1223 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have
fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
San Pedro, Queens Well, Santa Rosa Ranch and Sil Nakya.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY...

At 123 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms produced
heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of
rain have fallen.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Three Points, San Pedro, Queens Well, Santa Rosa Ranch and Sil
Nakya.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Anne Heche is 'brain dead' but remains on life support for organ donation, according to family statement

  • Updated
  • 0
Anne Heche is 'brain dead' but remains on life support for organ donation, according to family statement

Anne Heche, pictured here on January 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California, is 'not expected to survive,' her family says. Heche was involved in a car crash last week.

 Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

One week after a fiery car crash, Anne Heche is "brain dead" but remains on life support, according to a statement from her family and friends shared with CNN by their representative.

"We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact," the family's statement read.

Heche has not been taken off life support, according to the representative, so they have time to determine if she is a match for organ donation.

"It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable," the family said in a previous statement on Thursday night.

Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury, which deprives the brain of oxygen, as a result the crash, according to the family's representative.

Last Friday, Heche was in a car that was traveling at a high speed when it ran off the road and collided with a residence that became engulfed in flames, Los Angeles Police Public Information Officer Jeff Lee told CNN.

A woman inside the home at the time of the crash suffered minor injuries and sought medical attention, according to Lee.

In their message on Thursday, Heche's family and friends thanked her care team at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital and paid tribute to Heche's "huge heart" and "generous spirit."

"More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life's work -- especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love," the statement read. "She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light."

Heche rose to fame on the soap opera "Another World," where she played the dual role of twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love from 1987 to 1991. She earned a Daytime Emmy Award for her performance on the show.

Heche followed that success with numerous films, including "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog" and "Six Days Seven Nights" opposite Harrison Ford.

In more recent years, Heche has appeared in television shows like "The Brave," "Quantico," and "Chicago P.D."

Following the crash, there was an outpouring of support for the actress from the Hollywood community. Her ex and former "Men in Trees" co-star James Tupper, with whom she shares one of her two sons, wrote on Instagram: "Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress and mother tonight Anne Heche. We love you."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.