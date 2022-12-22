"An amazing gift": California woman reunited with dog found more than 1600 miles away

Santa is bringing one California woman a Christmas present a few days early. And it’s not from the North Pole but from Kansas.
Her lost dog somehow ended up there and some kind-hearted people helped make sure he got home for the holidays.
"I'm so excited to see him,” said Sandra O’Neill, dog owner. “I'm just overwhelmed."
Ask Sandra O'Neill if she believes in Christmas miracles.
With no hesitation, the answer is a resounding "Yes." "Definitely a Christmas miracle.”
O'Neill has been dreaming of this day since her dog Zeppelin disappeared in October of 2021, some 14 months ago.
"We figured he'd come back home on his own later that day, but that didn't happen,” she said. “So, we continued to look for him on a daily basis."
Word traveled around social media, but O’Neill couldn't find her four-legged friend.
"I had always thought that maybe if he got away and somebody checked him for a chip that he might come back to us,” she said. “So, I hadn't given up completely now."
Meanwhile, Heather Reichert and her big heart in the heartland found Zeppelin wandering around on her Kansas pasture earlier this month.
She took him to Wildcat Vet in Louisburg, Kansas, where staff scanned his chip and discovered he was a lost California boy.
"Emotional. I'm happy for the family,” Reichert said. “It's crazy to me."
"I didn't tell anybody,” said Mary Hastings, who transported the dog. “I didn't ask anybody. I just did it."
That's where Mary Hastings of Southern California steps into Zeppelin's journey.
While visiting her daughter in Kansas, she heard Zeppelin needed a ride home.
"Can I get a hug first?"
The long road trip ended in west Sacramento.
Wrapped in a big blue bow, Zeppelin got home just in time for Christmas.
"This is an amazing gift,” said O’Neill. “I mean our whole family is blessed to have him coming home."
Zeppelin was found more than 1600 miles from where he disappeared. How he got there is a story only he knows.