AMC Theatres brings back $5 Discount Tuesdays

Film buffs have a new reason to see more movies over the next few months.
AMC Theatres is now offering "$5 Discount Tuesdays."
Tickets will be just $5 plus tax for all members of the AMC Stubs program, which is free to join.
Discount Tuesdays has already begun and runs through the end of October.
To sweeten the deal, AMC also has popcorn and drink specials set for Tuesdays.
