Amber Heard tells jury Depp hallucinated at end of marriage

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Amber Heard says her ex-husband Johnny Depp was hallucinating and that his sobriety had completely collapsed in the final months of their marriage.
Heard was back on the witness stand Monday for a third day of testimony in a libel suit filed against her by Depp.
The high-profile trial is resuming after a one-week hiatus. She also denied an accusation that she left fecal matter in the couple's bed after a fight.
Heard has told jurors she was physically and sexually abused by Depp on multiple occasions. He denies any abuse.
Depp is suing Heard for libel over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse."