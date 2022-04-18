 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alex Jones' Infowars files for bankruptcy protection

  • 0
Alex Jones

Alex Jones - American radio show host and conspiracy theorist, Photo Date: 03/10/2018

 Cropped Jaredlholt / Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 4.0

VICTORIA, Texas (AP) — Infowars filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as the website's founder and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones faces defamation lawsuits over his comments that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax.

The bankruptcy filing Sunday in Texas puts civil litigation on hold while the business reorganizes its finances.

In its court filing, Infowars said it had estimated assets of $50,000 or less and estimated liabilities of $1 million to $10 million.

Creditors listed in the bankruptcy filing include relatives of some of the 20 children and six educators killed in the 2012 school massacre in Connecticut.

Tags

Recommended for you