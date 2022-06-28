 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 315 PM MST.

* At 1208 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. This
warning includes the Contreras Fire Burn Scar. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
San Isidro, Kitt Peak, Fresnal Canyon and Pan Tak.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains will
likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring.
If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately.
Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate
precautions to protect life and property.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Aide: Trump dismissed Jan. 6 threats, wanted to join crowd

Cassidy Hutchinson

Cassidy Hutchinson, aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testifying at the committee investigation of the January 6 US Capitol attack on June 28, 2022. 

 CBS News / YouTube via MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former White House aide has told House investigators that former President Donald Trump dismissed the presence of armed protesters among his supporters headed to the Capitol on Jan. 6 last year.

She testified that he even endorsed their calls to "hang Mike Pence," his vice president.

Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows, described chaotic scenes inside and outside the White House as Trump tried to accompany his supporters.

He was informed that some of the protesters in the crowd he had just addressed outside the White House had weapons, Hutchinson said, but he told officials to "let my people in" and march to the Capitol.