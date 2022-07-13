Agents seize 200 pounds of meth near Nogales

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) — Authorities recently seized 200 pounds of methamphetamine near Nogales.
In a Tweet, Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector John R. Modlin said the vehicle involved fled from agents, prompting a crash.
Modlin said agents found the drugs inside the vehicle.
Nogales Station agents seized 200 pounds of methamphetamine.The vehicle fled from agents near Nogales, AZ, and eventually crashed. Agents discovered the narcotics inside the vehicle. Tucson Sector is coordinating with @HSIPhoenix on the investigation. pic.twitter.com/TawvolpLXY— John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) July 13, 2022
The Tucson Sector and Homeland Security Investigations are now working together on the investigation.