Agents seize 200 pounds of meth near Nogales

  • Updated
John R. Modlin

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) — Authorities recently seized 200 pounds of methamphetamine near Nogales.

In a Tweet, Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector John R. Modlin said the vehicle involved fled from agents, prompting a crash.

Modlin said agents found the drugs inside the vehicle.

The Tucson Sector and Homeland Security Investigations are now working together on the investigation.