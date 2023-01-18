Additives in bacon and sausage might lead to diabetes, study says

Bacon and sausage lovers beware. The food additives that give these foods their characteristic color and flavor could be causing Type 2 diabetes.
A research team in France found that nitrites and nitrates raise the risk of metabolic disease. The team assessed data collected from over 100,000 people over a 14-year period.
They found that those with a higher intake of nitrites, specifically from food additives, had a greater risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.
Food producers commonly use these preservatives to increase shelf life in cured meats and other processed foods.
They also keep meat from losing their red color, while providing more flavor.
Over 37 million people in the U.S. have diabetes; 90% percent of those cases are Type 2 diabetes, which is commonly caused by unhealthy lifestyles and poor dieting.
Obesity raises the risk of developing the condition six-fold.