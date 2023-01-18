 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected for most
of the area. Outlying locations prone to colder temperatures
may drop lower.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The warning area has not had widespread
sub- freezing temperatures since the middle of December and for
the last couple of weeks lows have generally been mild in the
40s. Given that, preparation may be needed to protect pipes,
plants and pets!

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Additives in bacon and sausage might lead to diabetes, study says

  • 0
Bacon

A French study says that additives in foods like sausage and bacon may lead to diabetes.

 Didriks / Wikipedia / CC BY 2.0

Bacon and sausage lovers beware. The food additives that give these foods their characteristic color and flavor could be causing Type 2 diabetes.

A research team in France found that nitrites and nitrates raise the risk of metabolic disease. The team assessed data collected from over 100,000 people over a 14-year period.

They found that those with a higher intake of nitrites, specifically from food additives, had a greater risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

Food producers commonly use these preservatives to increase shelf life in cured meats and other processed foods.

They also keep meat from losing their red color, while providing more flavor.

Over 37 million people in the U.S. have diabetes; 90% percent of those cases are Type 2 diabetes, which is commonly caused by unhealthy lifestyles and poor dieting.

Obesity raises the risk of developing the condition six-fold.

Tags

Recommended for you