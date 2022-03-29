8-hour gap in Trump's Jan. 6 White House phone records

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol has identified a roughly 8-hour gap in official White House records of then-President Donald Trump's phone calls as the violence unfolded and his supporters stormed the building.
That's according to two people familiar with the probe.
The gap extends from a little after 11 a.m. to about 7 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021, according to one of the people.
Both spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the ongoing investigation.
The committee is investigating the gap in the official White House log.