National Work Zone Awareness Week aims to remind drivers to slow down when in construction

TUCSON (KVOA) - This week is a reminder of the importance of safety in work zones on our roads; a national and local effort is underway to raise awareness.
It is National Work Zone Awareness Week, so the Arizona Department of Transportation wants to remind drivers how important it is to slow down when you get into a work zone.
In Arizona, Wednesday was Go Orange For Safety Day, which is a reference to the bright traffic cones you see in work zones.
Garin Goff with ADOT says in the past five years, 73 Arizonans have lost their lives in work zone accidents. They want to improve on that number.
He says whenever you see a work zone, like the one on Oracle and Ina roads, it is so important to look for the signs listing the new speed limit, and obey them.
"It's really important to obey those posted speed limits, and take a couple extra seconds to be aware of your surroundings," Goff said. "Be aware of workers in the zone, and be aware of other drivers."
ADOT also wants to remind people that law enforcement is looking for anyone speeding through work zones. You can get a hefty fine if you are caught.