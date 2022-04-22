National Guard member dead after trying to save migrants crossing Rio Grande

EAGLE PASS, Texas (WOAI) - A Texas National Guard member is dead after drowning while trying to rescue a group of migrants crossing the Rio Grande.
The Sheriff of Maverick County says it happened Friday morning in the area of Eagle Pass.
According to the sheriff, a small group of migrants was crossing the river when a woman from the group started drowning.
The guard member tried to rescue the woman from the water, but the sheriff says he never came back up.
The soldier is said to be 23-years-old but has not been identified.