National gas average falls below four dollars

For the first time since March, the national average for a gallon of gasoline has fallen below $4.
According to Triple-A, the U.S. Average dropped 2 cents to $3.99, which is higher than it was a year ago, but still below its mid-June peak of nearly $5.02.
The decrease reflects a number of factors such as weaker demand, because drivers are staying off the roads because of high costs.
A sharp decline in global oil prices in recent months, and the fact that a handful of states have suspended taxes on gasoline.
The lower prices are a welcome change for consumers who have also been struggling with the increasing costs of everything from groceries to rent.