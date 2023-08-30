 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures 105 to 115 are expected with the hottest
temperatures being across western Pima county.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

NASA prepares for OSIRIS-REx recovery mission

  • Updated
  • 0
OSIRIS-REx

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - NASA is holding a news conference Wednesday on preparations for the first major asteroid sample recovery mission, called OSIRIS-REx.

This comes less than a month before the OSIRIS-REx. spacecraft will land on Earth and release its sample from the asteroid.

After the sample lands in Utah, part of it will be coming to researchers right here at the University of Arizona.

According to NASA, this week, the OSIRIS-REx mission team will test the landing and recovery plans with the goal of reducing the time to safely retrieve the sample capsule. In Wednesday's press conference, the team will be talking about these plans.

When the sample lands on Earth on September 24th, it will be in the hands of scientists around the world to study the sample, including those right here at UArizona.

"All the planning, the years of planning that have gone into this, and now the sample is going to be back in September. It's very exciting. It's going to be a great year for the University of Arizona in this facility. It's going to be a lot of work, but it's going to be the kind of work you want to be doing," said Tom Zega with UArizona Lunar and Planetary Science.

The news conference Wednesday is virtual and we will have our team logged on to bring you the latest with this mission.

Tags

