NASA prepares for OSIRIS-REx recovery mission

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - NASA is holding a news conference Wednesday on preparations for the first major asteroid sample recovery mission, called OSIRIS-REx.
This comes less than a month before the OSIRIS-REx. spacecraft will land on Earth and release its sample from the asteroid.
After the sample lands in Utah, part of it will be coming to researchers right here at the University of Arizona.
According to NASA, this week, the OSIRIS-REx mission team will test the landing and recovery plans with the goal of reducing the time to safely retrieve the sample capsule. In Wednesday's press conference, the team will be talking about these plans.
When the sample lands on Earth on September 24th, it will be in the hands of scientists around the world to study the sample, including those right here at UArizona.
"All the planning, the years of planning that have gone into this, and now the sample is going to be back in September. It's very exciting. It's going to be a great year for the University of Arizona in this facility. It's going to be a lot of work, but it's going to be the kind of work you want to be doing," said Tom Zega with UArizona Lunar and Planetary Science.
The news conference Wednesday is virtual and we will have our team logged on to bring you the latest with this mission.
