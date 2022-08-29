NASA launch delayed and UArizona professors are eagerly waiting

TUCSON (KVOA) — Monday was set to be a historic day for NASA, and for dozens of local scientists. The Artemis I rocket launch was set to launch Monday morning at 5:33, but has since been postponed.
However, the large number of UArizona staff involved in a variety of NASA projects are still excited for what's to come.
"The fact that we're starting this program where we're going to start getting ready to put people back on the moon after fifty, sixty years is incredible," said Kevin Hainline.
Hainline is an Assistant Research Professor at the UArizona and a NASA employee. He says this mission is so much more than just a rocket test.
"We're actually going to be sending and putting space craft out around the moon to help monitor the moon and give us understanding of the moon's surface in preparation for our future exploration," said Hainline.
Hainline says this launch is not only a learning opportunity for NASA, but for students right here at the UArizona.
"I guarantee you, the things that will be learned as we go on will be definitely implemented in the teaching here, especially because we have a whole lunar and planetary laboratory here," said Hainline. "The LPL, this whole research wing of the University of Arizona that focuses on the exploration of our solar system."
NASA employees in every department are thrilled about this mission, but of course the team working directly on Artemis I is the most excited.
"The energy here is just off the charts. Everyone is just so excited to see this happen," said Dustin Gohmert, a NASA Project Manager.
This mission will determine the future of space exploration.
"We will be going into deep, deep space. We will be doing a lunar fly by and coming home. We will be testing out the heath shields with that specific lunar reentry into the earth and all of those recovery aspects of it," said Gohmert. "That builds up our confidence in the system that then allows us to expand on the Artimis series of missions with the man spaced flight that will take us to the moon to build that sustained presence."
NASA says the next launch date is set for Friday. Make sure to stay with News 4 Tucson for updates on the launch.