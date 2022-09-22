 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 700 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of washes and other low-lying and flood-prone
locations is imminent or occurring. Expect many areas of slow
moving or standing water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 940 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated between 2 and 4 inches
of rain have fallen in some areas of the Tohono O'odham
Nation this evening. While the rain has ended, it will take
several hours for all of the runoff to flow through area
washes.
- Vamori Wash near Santa Cruz will flow across Route 21.
Flows in the Santa Rosa Wash will impact Route 15.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

NASA is in Tucson to share their recent advancements with the public

NASA Presentations

TUCSON (KVOA) — NASA is letting their presence be known here in Tucson.

They're holding a series of presentations and interviews this week, open to anyone in the public, to share new findings from their 'Innovative Advanced Concepts' projects.

The presentations are taking place at the Marriot University Park Hotel.

University of Arizona professors involved with various NASA projects say this is a fantastic opportunity for students at the UArizona.

"I think it's important for students to get involved as early as possible in whatever they are really interested in and working towards for their careers," said Carlos Vargas.

UArizona professor and NASA employee, Carlos Vargas, says there's tremendous value in students' getting this type of exposure and experience.

"We have a small army of undergraduates that work on our project and also a bunch of graduates as well that get real industry like experience in space exploration and research," said Vargas.

Vargas says this event allows students to not only learn, but to actually join the conversation about these exciting new projects.

"There are dozens of incredible concepts that will be discussed at these. There's a concept for extreme solar sailing for space exploration, that's very exciting. A mission to the planet Venus to retrieve a cloud atmospheric sample. Also, a portable oxygen generation project on Mars.

Erika Hamden is also a UArizona professor and one of the keynote speakers at this event.

"The one I'm most excited about is a small space telescope that's called Aspera that is going to launch in 2025," said Hamden.

Aspera is one of the NASA projects on the agenda at this even, but Hamden says there are a bunch of other things to look forward to.

"The technology that gets talked about here is gonna be put on future missions and we're gonna discover all sorts of really amazing things that we can't even imagine. And so that feeling of possibility is just so fantastic," said Hamden.

This event is free and open to the public, so anyone can jump in on the NASA action this week. You can find more information here: NIAC Symposium | NASA.

