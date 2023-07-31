 Skip to main content
N4T's School Supply Drive being held for Vail Unified School District

  Updated
  • 0
School Supply Drive

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Vail Unified School District kicks off the annual News 4 Tucson School Supply Drive.

The school supplies will go to students and teachers throughout the district, at all grade levels from kindergarten to high school seniors.

News 4 Tucson is collecting school supplies for local school districts.

News 4 Tucson viewers can stop by stop by the Vail Innovation Center at 10775 E Mary Ann Cleveland Way to donate.

If you aren't able to donate today but would like to, go to KVOA at 209 W Elm St, Tucson, AZ 85705 to drop off brand new school supplies.

Here is a list of items to consider donating:

  • Backpack
  • Lunch Box
  • Pencils
  • Pens
  • Notebook
  • Glue Sticks
  • Colored Pencils
  • Markers
  • Pencil Sharpener
  • Erasers
  • Scissors
  • Pocket Folders
  • Highlighters
  • Binders
  • Stapler
  • Ruler
  • Calculator
  • Loose Leaf Notebook Paper
  • Tape
  • Crayons
  • Drawing Paper
  • Planner/Agenda
  • Note Cards
  • Crayola Washable Colored Markers
  • White Board Erasers
  • Kleenex/Tissues
  • Clorox Wipes
  • Baby Wipes
  • Copy/Printer Paper
  • Standard Size, Sturdy Backpacks
  • Expo Dry Erase Markers
  • Gallon Size Zip Lock Bags
  • Headphones/Earbuds (for Chromebooks)
  • Wireless Mouse with extra batteries
  • Colored Printer Paper
  • Post It Notes
  • Hand Sanitizer
  • Plastic Pocket Folders
  • Two Pocket Folders
  • Spiral Notebooks
  • Black and Blue Ink Pens
  • Crayola Crayons and Crayola Twistable Crayons
  • Pencil Boxes
  • Zippered Pencil Bags

