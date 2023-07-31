N4T's School Supply Drive being held for Vail Unified School District

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Vail Unified School District kicks off the annual News 4 Tucson School Supply Drive.
The school supplies will go to students and teachers throughout the district, at all grade levels from kindergarten to high school seniors.
News 4 Tucson viewers can stop by stop by the Vail Innovation Center at 10775 E Mary Ann Cleveland Way to donate.
If you aren't able to donate today but would like to, go to KVOA at 209 W Elm St, Tucson, AZ 85705 to drop off brand new school supplies.
Here is a list of items to consider donating:
- Backpack
- Lunch Box
- Pencils
- Pens
- Notebook
- Glue Sticks
- Colored Pencils
- Markers
- Pencil Sharpener
- Erasers
- Scissors
- Pocket Folders
- Highlighters
- Binders
- Stapler
- Ruler
- Calculator
- Loose Leaf Notebook Paper
- Tape
- Crayons
- Drawing Paper
- Planner/Agenda
- Note Cards
- Crayola Washable Colored Markers
- White Board Erasers
- Kleenex/Tissues
- Clorox Wipes
- Baby Wipes
- Copy/Printer Paper
- Standard Size, Sturdy Backpacks
- Expo Dry Erase Markers
- Gallon Size Zip Lock Bags
- Headphones/Earbuds (for Chromebooks)
- Wireless Mouse with extra batteries
- Colored Printer Paper
- Post It Notes
- Hand Sanitizer
- Plastic Pocket Folders
- Two Pocket Folders
- Spiral Notebooks
- Black and Blue Ink Pens
- Crayola Crayons and Crayola Twistable Crayons
- Pencil Boxes
- Zippered Pencil Bags
