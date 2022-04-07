N4T Investigators: Woman pays up after promised cheaper electric bills if she went solar

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Tucson woman was promised cheaper electric bills, if she installed solar panels on her home.
But instead of saving money, a growing list of frustrated customers say they are paying more, and getting the runaround from the solar company.
Seven years ago, Yvonne Merrill signed up to put solar panels on her Tucson home without any upfront cost.
By leasing the solar equipment, she assumed the solar company would maintain it. Now, Merrill calls it a costly mistake.
“I really feel exhausted," said Merrill. "All the waiting on the phone, all the getting the service people out long distance.”
Merrill had the panels installed in 2014. She was attracted to the sales pitch that promised big savings on her monthly bill to Tucson Electric Power.
“At the time, I was paying TEP $140 or $150 and it was going up,” said Merrill.
She signed a 20-year solar lease agreement with Toronto based NRG Energy.
“If we install these panels, it will cost you $102 to us and no more than $24 to TEP,” Merrill said. “And as TEP prices went up, that would stay the same for the 20 years.”
But not long after NRG sold to Houston based Spruce Solar in 2020, Merrill says her solar equipment is no longer producing enough energy to cover her electric bills.
“It started this year with $42, then it was $112 then $160,” said Merrill.
She says not only is she paying for faulty solar equipment, her electric bill is higher than it would be without the solar panels.
“I’ve got a laundry list of emails that I've had back and forth with customer service people, and it’s always just a form response that I get,” said Merrill.
Merrill is not alone. The Better Business Bureau has processed more than 150 customer complaints regarding Spruce over three years. Spruce has an F rating.
Frustrated customers have also started a thread on Reddit.
Complaints range from alleged misrepresentation of contracts, to difficulty contacting the business to get issues resolved.
So, what is being done about it?
The News 4 Tucson Investigators reached out to Spruce via email, and received a response that someone would get back to us but no one did. A week later, we followed up by phone.
A Spruce representative would not provide a direct email or phone number to someone who could answer our questions. Instead, they referred us to the same email address. So far, no one has gotten back to us.
But Merrill believes our inquiry did solve at least one issue. It prompted Spruce to finally reset her online account, something she’s been requesting for months.
Merrill says having access to monthly solar production reports can help her prove the solar equipment requires maintenance. She says Spruce has repeatedly ignored her requests to test and fix the equipment, as they are required to do under their agreement.
“And of course, TEP isn’t going to give me a break because they’re not getting the electricity,” said Merrill. “Who’s going to want to buy a house with panels that aren’t producing?”
Merrill has a balance of $14,000 on her contract. She wants out of it without penalty or wants the equipment fixed.
She is now filed complaints with the BBB, Arizona Corporation Commission and Arizona Attorney General’s office.
If you have a story you'd like us to investigate, email us at investigators@kvoa.com or call our tip line at 520-955-4444.