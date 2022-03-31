N4T Investigators: Why do gas prices rise faster than they come down?

TUCSON (KVOA) - As gas prices continue to dominate headlines and lawmakers consider relief, Tucson is finally seeing lower prices at the pump but just by a couple of pennies.
The average for a gallon of regular unleaded is $4.49 in Pima County, versus a record $4.50 set on March 13 according to AAA.
For a while, gas prices went up daily and that continued even after the cost of crude oil went down.
So why do our gas prices not match up?
Economists say even if the price of crude oil stabilizes below where it is now, it would take weeks for that to be reflected in the price of gasoline.
“It went down two cents from yesterday, but it’s still a record,” said Carl Holland.
“You get used to one price, like in the $3’s which is a lot, then it jumps to $4,” said Lisa Phillips. “We have two trucks.”
Phillips canceled summer travel plans due to high gas prices.
“Why is it taking so long to bring them down again?” asked Phillips. “You can just jack prices up so fast, and why can’t it come down as fast?”
News 4 Tucson’s Rebecca Taylor asked Daniel Scheitrum, an agricultural and resources economics professor at the University of Arizona.
“Back in the beginning of the year, crude oil was $60 a barrel, now it’s about double,” said Scheitrum.
He says gas stations are not willing to lower prices just because crude oil dips in price, because they cannot anticipate what oil prices will look like in the next few days or weeks.
When gas stations set their prices, Scheitrum says they have to keep in mind that they will have to replace the fuel they are selling.
“The price of gasoline at the pump is about 60 percent based on the price of crude oil, but the remainder is based on the cost of refining to turn the crude oil into gasoline, the cost of distribution and marketing to get it from the refineries and to the gas stations,” said Scheitrum. “And on top of that there’s federal and state excise taxes and all that adds up to the price you see at the gas station.”
“I got 10.3-gallons and paid $50 even,” said Jay Gandolfi.
“It takes us over $100 to fill up our trucks, and we don’t drive very much,” said Phillips, who uses a mobile app to find the cheapest gas.
According to GasBuddy, there’s a range of nearly a dollar between the lowest gas in Tucson and the most expensive.
But why is gas higher at some gas stations, even in the same part of town?
“It could be a matter of when in the day someone bought their wholesale gas. Then they have to figure out how to get rid of it,” said Jeff Lenard with the National Association of Convenience Stores. “We’re talking about five to 10-thousand gallons that they bought at a way different price than somebody else. That could explain some of the outliers in the market.”
Lenard says the brand of gas and competition down the street can cause the price to fluctuate as well.
While gas station owners generally set their own prices, he says higher gas prices do not mean the retailer selling the fuel is making more money.
“When you look at overall markup, the markup on a gallon of gas, it tends to be about 30-cents a gallon,” said Lenard. “From that, the retailer pays 15 to 20-cents in expenses and makes about 10-cents a gallon or about $1 on a typical 10-gallon fill up.”
The average vehicle uses 500 gallons of gas a year. When prices are a dollar higher that’s $500 per vehicle according to the NACS.
Many drivers are doing what they can to make their fill up last.
“I myself am not jumping in the car as frequently,” said Gandolfi.
“I'll top it off just because I don't know if it’s going to go up again,” said Phillips. “So I try to keep it topped off.”
Prepare yourself, the entire country will soon move to a different type of fuel that’s more expensive to make. Lenard says the annual switch to summer-blend gas will make prices go up, about 15-cents a gallon.
