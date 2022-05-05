N4T Investigators: Where will the money go? Online university ordered to pay $22M for misleading students

TUCSON (KVOA) - New details about an online school the University of Arizona acquired back in 2020 have come to light.

In March, a California judge ordered Ashford University and its parent company to pay $22-million in penalties for misleading students.

While the court awarded penalties against Ashford University, it did not award restitution. So that money will not help people pay off student loan debt.

"It’s very frustrating, you feel totally abandoned," said Tucsonan Stacey Sanders Gibson.

Gibson has $90,000 in student loan debt. She said Ashford University cared more about enrollment numbers than truthful advising.

"We’ve got this and that, and there’s nothing you need to do, except sign," said Gibson.

Her online master’s degree cost $40,000 in 2012. However, interest keeps accruing.

"I believe they ripped a lot of people off," she said.

After Gibson’s story aired, more than a dozen Ashford students contacted the News 4 Tucson Investigators sharing similar stories of false promises.

"I graduated in 2014 with over $100,000 of debt from the online master’s program," Erica P. wrote. "To this day, I do not have a career from the degree I received and all I have to show is $700 per month in student loan payments."

"The entire financial system was horrific. I am currently in debt to the school with no assistance with employment," wrote Latonya F. "I am currently working minimum wage of $8 with a doctorate degree."

In March, a judge awarded $22-million in fines against Ashford University and its then-parent company Zovio. It did not award restitution for former students.

So where will the millions go?

In an email, California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s press office told the News 4 Tucson Investigators in part, "The court awarded penalties, which will be split between the state and San Diego County, pursuant to state law, and used for enforcement of consumer protections laws. The court's findings provide a strong basis for the Department of Education to provide Ashford students with relief from their federal student loans, and we hope secretary Miguel Cardona will act swiftly to provide this relief.”

"I would like for them to reach out to the students they overcharged and didn’t help because I’m pretty sure they’re struggling," said Gibson. "And help them with those student loans, either pay half of them or have them removed, do something."

Even though Ashford was rebranded as the University of Arizona Global Campus in 2020, it has not been a smooth transition.

Last month, more than 3,000 student veterans were told they could no longer use GI Bill benefits to pay for classes and housing after UAGC transferred its headquarters from California to Arizona.

But last week, school officials fixed what they called a “bureaucratic snafu” which halted their ability to accept the federal funds.

UAGC says it expects no interruption to student benefits, classes or costs.

