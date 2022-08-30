N4T Investigators: Warrant issued for owner of Wrought Iron business taking deposits without doing work

TUCSON (KVOA) - The News 4 Tucson Investigators are learning more about Ramon M. Wrought Iron and its owner Ramon Martinez, which were the subject of a News 4 Tucson Investigation last week for accepting deposits for work that was never done.
“I wrote him a check, gave to him said goodbye I never heard back," said Gail Toomey.
Toomey was the first person to tell the News 4 Tucson Investigators that she paid a thousand dollar deposit to Ramon Martinez for a rode iron fixture at her house, the work was never started after nearly four months.
“I just hope no one else finds themselves in the same situation," she said.
But many have and it didn’t take us long to find that out, the business has an “F” rating with the Better Business Bureau and 16 complaints filed within the last three years. Travis Fess, owner of Sahuarita Guns in Green Valley, is one of those complainants. He said he paid Ramon a thousand dollar deposit in July, the work never started.
“He personally came out, I talked to him directly the owner I just think he’s ripping people off now," Fess said.
After our Investigation last week a woman who wants her identity hidden in fear of retaliation came forward saying she also paid Ramon a deposit for $800, that was in April 2020 and after all these years no work was done.
“No call back, I went down to his shop he wasn’t there he never returned text messages, phone calls, I tried to have mail delivered to him asking for a refund in writing since I could get a hold of him I finally took matter a bit further and filed with the ROC about 60 days later," she explained.
The News 4 Tucson Investigators learned Ramon is not licensed with the Registrar of Contractors, which is legally required for the work advertised by his company, she discovered that as well when her ROC complaint made it to court but Ramon never showed.
“And a bench warrant was issued for his arrest," she said.
According to court records that warrant is active and just after our report last week we can see the court again tried to make contact with Martinez unsuccessfully so another warrant was issued.
We went to his business looking for him two weeks ago and found three people inside who didn’t identify themselves. They told us Ramon had Covid they took our contact information and said he would call us right away. We never heard from him, our calls to the business go to a voicemail the calls never returned.
The ROC encourages consumers to check the status of someone’s license before ever handing over any money, you can do that on its website at: https://roc.az.gov/
