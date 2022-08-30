N4T Investigators: Warrant issued for owner of Wrought Iron business taking deposits without doing work

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pima and northwestern Cochise Counties through 500 PM MST... At 416 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Dragoon, or 17 miles southwest of Willcox, moving southwest at 35 mph. Gusty outflow winds will precede any rain from this storm. Blowing dust will also be possible. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Benson, Whetstone, St. David, Dragoon, Kartchner Caverns State Park, Mescal, Cochise and Texas Canyon. This includes the following highways... Interstate 10 between mile markers 287 and 332. Route 80 between mile markers 293 and 306. Route 90 between mile markers 290 and 307. Route 191 between mile markers 57 and 66. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH