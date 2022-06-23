N4T Investigators: Vulnerable tenants say they’re being pushed out as investors buy Tucson apartments

TUCSON (KVOA) — Investors are buying Tucson apartment complexes and raising rents. As building upgrades go in, vulnerable tenants say they’re being pushed out.
So, what’s being done about it? The News 4 Tucson Investigators get answers.
Several residents of the Redondo Tower apartments downtown, say living through the construction is a nightmare. And they worry for elderly and homebound residents.
“A lot of people here are on social security, fixed income,” said Jim Dyer.
“I don’t have a lot of options, I'm retired,” said 22-year resident Susana Alvarez Kohn. “And I have arthritis.”
“So $300 to $400 a month it’s gone up,” said Nicki Bertenshaw.
Residents say first came the rent hikes, then the construction.
“They’re attempting to fully gut and remodel a building while it’s fully occupied,” said Nicholas Robison.
“I calculated that I have over 128 hours without water,” said Ed Gervasoni.
Residents say the work has resulted in unsanitary living conditions — indoor flooding, sewer issues and massive water shut offs for extended periods of time since May.
“We were told not to use any of the plumbing,” said Gervasoni.
In February, the 96 unit tower was purchased for $27 million by investors Vertical Street Ventures.
The News 4 Tucson Investigators reached out to VSV and MEB property management for answers. Our requests for interviews were denied.
Instead, a Phoenix based public relations firm emailed us a statement.
“Redondo Towers has repaired the pipe and the water is now fully restored throughout the property. As renovations are currently underway, the Redondo Towers management team will continue to keep its residents informed to ensure safety and comfort during construction.”
But residents say water disruptions continue. Residents of select units were told via email not to use the plumbing between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Residents can use the community restroom downstairs and get water bottles from the office.
“I feel like management should at the very least compensate us for the time we’ve been without amenities,” said Robison.
“And in the course of this, for five days I was without air conditioning,” said Gervasoni.
“But what bothers me the most is that rather than move in, make all the repairs and then take the rents up," said Bertenshaw. "They moved in, took all the rents up and are just now making repairs.”
Redondo Tower will be rebranded Vertical Heights.
In a recent podcast, VSV’s Kyle Mitchell said each unit will have $70,000 in upgrades.
“When you see it today, compared to where it will be in about 24 months, it's going to be a different property, you’re not going to recognize it,” said Mitchell. “And I think if it’s done right, it can go to a class A property and that’s who we’re looking to compete with.”
“They’re going to almost double the rents here is the ultimate goal and a lot of people here are not going to be able to afford that,” said Dyer.
“After 22 years, I just didn’t think of ever moving again at 68-years-old,” said Kohn.
Our follow up questions for management have been ignored. In an email, the PR firm told us, “MEB has no additional comment.”
Residents say they’re also being inconvenienced with ‘notice of entry’ emails for various upgrades inside their units, and painting.
Vertical Street Ventures just this month purchased its fifth apartment complex in the Tucson area, the Equinox on Prince.
If you have a story you’d like us to investigate, email us at investigators@kvoa.com or call our tip line 520-955-4444.