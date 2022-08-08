 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM MST this afternoon through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A passing weather disturbance combined with abundant moisture
will create a favorable environment for showers and
thunderstorms with very heavy rain this afternoon and into
Wednesday morning. Localized maximum rainfall could reach 1
to 3 inches. In addition, the ground is saturated or nearly
saturated, which will lead to quick responses in areas
washes.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

N4T Investigators: UofA finishes up free swim lessons for families impacted by swim school shutdown

  • Updated
  • 0
Swim School

TUCSON (KVOA) - The University of Arizona has wrapped up its effort to help the families impacted by the sudden closure of Sunshine Swim School.

The University's Campus Recreation department put on what it called Operation Sunshine, after seeing our June investigation into the swim school's sudden closure. The University giving all the families impacted free swim lessons. They held trainings each Saturday for the past month, ending the operation this past weekend.

"Swimming is a lifelong skill, Arizona is one of the states that has a high prevalence of drownings," said Drake Belt Assistant Director of Aquatic Safety Programs at the UofA.

Belt said they had more than 130 signups and usually 60 people at the lessons, all of them customers of Sunshine Swim School.

The News 4 Tucson Investigators exposed in June how the school without warning closed its doors and its owner Garrett Armstead failed to issue refunds to dozens of people who paid for a series of lessons upfront. We heard from several upset parents.

"I was very mad," said Brett Crawford.

"You can't get a hold of them and they aren't saying anything about issuing refunds or if they plan to open again," said Katie James.

It seems none of them have been able to get a hold of Armstead since, we made several attempts to track him down ourselves without any luck.

At the UofA's last Saturday lesson, we spoke with Staycee Conklin who was thankful to still get her daughter Leilani swimming lessons.

"We're really grateful to the UofA and she's having lots of fun here, it might turn into a Summer pass for the UofA so she can come here and swim," she said.

If you have a story you'd like us to investigate, email us at investigators at kvoa.com or call our tip line at 520-955-4444.