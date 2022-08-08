N4T Investigators: UofA finishes up free swim lessons for families impacted by swim school shutdown

TUCSON (KVOA) - The University of Arizona has wrapped up its effort to help the families impacted by the sudden closure of Sunshine Swim School.
The University's Campus Recreation department put on what it called Operation Sunshine, after seeing our June investigation into the swim school's sudden closure. The University giving all the families impacted free swim lessons. They held trainings each Saturday for the past month, ending the operation this past weekend.
"Swimming is a lifelong skill, Arizona is one of the states that has a high prevalence of drownings," said Drake Belt Assistant Director of Aquatic Safety Programs at the UofA.
Belt said they had more than 130 signups and usually 60 people at the lessons, all of them customers of Sunshine Swim School.
The News 4 Tucson Investigators exposed in June how the school without warning closed its doors and its owner Garrett Armstead failed to issue refunds to dozens of people who paid for a series of lessons upfront. We heard from several upset parents.
"I was very mad," said Brett Crawford.
"You can't get a hold of them and they aren't saying anything about issuing refunds or if they plan to open again," said Katie James.
It seems none of them have been able to get a hold of Armstead since, we made several attempts to track him down ourselves without any luck.
At the UofA's last Saturday lesson, we spoke with Staycee Conklin who was thankful to still get her daughter Leilani swimming lessons.
"We're really grateful to the UofA and she's having lots of fun here, it might turn into a Summer pass for the UofA so she can come here and swim," she said.
