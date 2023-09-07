N4T Investigators: Tucsonans impacted by massive fire near Sky Harbor Airport wanting answers

TUCSON (KVOA) - Phoenix fire officials have not yet released what caused a massive fire near Sky Harbor Airport July 20th that left a propane business destroyed and more than 30 cars torched.
The cars were parked at the Sundance Parking Lot.
Several people who lost cars in the blaze live in the Tucson area.
Among them Tanya Gooding and Stephanie Perez who both told the News 4 Tucson Investigators they feel they are just getting the runaround since the incident.
"Somebody's going to pay for it because I wasn't even near my vehicle, this wasn't my fault," Gooding said.
"Nobody has contacted us after the incident," Perez stated.
Gooding told us she was in Colorado visiting family when she suddenly saw an email alerting her that there was a fire. It didn't say whether or not her car was destroyed.
She turned on the news and saw her Jeep clearly destroyed.
"My brain started thinking towards the future and how am I going to manage with one car," she said.
She thought since it clearly wasn't her fault somebody would be taking care of it but so far that hasn't happened.
Perez was also on a trip, her car which she relies on for work was also destroyed. She said she lost important work documents, computers and her passport in the fire.
Now she has been renting a car but the costs are too much to endure.
"I am talking to my husband about getting a new car because we can't continue renting because how long is it going to go for?" she questioned.
They both feel either the parking lot or Bill's Propane Service should cover the damage.
Bill's Propane Service was completely destroyed in the fire and where many people assumed it started but the N4T Investigators reached out to its parent company Lettermen's Energy which told us investigators told them the fire may not have stated there.
They sent us the following statement:
"A cause has not been established and, like everyone else, we're waiting on the fire marshal's report. I would like to make it very clear that there has been no indication to this point from any of the officials investigating the incident that the source was even on our property, much less that it was caused by our personnel, equipment, or operations, and we remain very confident that is the case. Propane equipment is specifically designed and purpose built NOT to offer an opportunity for ignition. As such, believe our situation to be similar to that of the car owners you’ve been in contact with in that this incident happened to us, not because of us.
We firmly believe that we were victims of this incident in very much the same way everyone else who suffered losses. And like everyone affected by the incident, we are waiting for the fire marshal’s report. I certainly understand the frustration of everyone impacted in that dealing with insurance processes can be time consuming and convoluted. We are working through those same processes. Since the incident, we have been consistently advising everyone who contacts us that they should work with their own insurance company much as they would for a traffic accident or a homeowner’s claim. That is the only way they can be are assured to receive the full benefits of whatever level of coverage they have paid for. Further, their insurance companies can be a single point of contact for their clients, while also having the ability to provide appropriate assistance to their customers ahead of the official findings."
Perez and Gooding feel that somebody needs to be responsible for the damage.
"It was our cars and our personal belongings in there. It shouldn't just be swept under the rug," Perez said.
"It would be nice if they would just settle with all of us so we can all move on they both have insurance," Gooding said.
The N4T Investigators requested the completed fire investigation report from the Phoenix Fire Department, a spokesperson told us it was done and being prepped to release to the public in a few days but that was more than a week ago.
We will update you once the report is released.
If you have a story you'd like us to investigate email us at investigators@kvoa.com or call our tip line at 520-955-4444.