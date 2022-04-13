N4T Investigators: Tucsonans detail 'nightmare' moving experience from national company

TUCSON (KVOA) - A move straight out of a nightmare is how two customers of a well-known national moving company described their experience to the News 4 Tucson Investigators.
Tom Reininger showed the N4T Investigators several photos of his belongings and furniture piled up by the curb and into the street after what he called the worst move of his life.
He said he trusted the local branch of the All My Son’s Moving & Storage company to move only about five miles from his home a few weeks ago.
He said he was originally quoted $7,000 for the move, which he thought was too high and noticed it included a $1,000 gas fee, which he found ridiculous. He said he had to move very quickly and had issues finding other movers, so he agreed to pay it.
However, when the movers arrived to his new home in their truck to unload his belongings, he said he was asked to pay $13,000 for the move. He said he got angry and refused to pay it.
“Next thing we know, they are closing up the doors," Reininger said. "I said, ‘what the heck you doing?’, leaving, with our furniture still in their trucks so they are going to hold our furniture hostage.”
He said he called the Pima County Sheriff's Department, and a deputy spoke with the moving company and convinced them to return, he said. Reininger said he spoke with a manager from the moving company and he reluctantly agreed to pay an extra $4,000 from his original quote because he was tired of dealing with them and wanted his belongings off the truck.
He gave the movers a house key and trusted them to move everything inside while he went on an important errand but he was shocked when he returned to see his stuff unloaded out on the street.
“The stuff is supposed to go in the house not out here,” Reininger said.
The N4T Investigators spoke with one of his neighbors, David Muse, who described what he saw that day.
“We see a truck over there and then everything is parked over here on the street,” Muse said.
Reninger is not alone. The N4T Investigators spoke with Sheri Brown of Tucson who said she too recently had a bad experience with All My Son’s.
“Nobody should ever use this company,” Brown said.
Brown said she only moved about a mile, but was charged more than $1,000 including a $114 gas fee. She said she also felt as if her furniture was being held hostage.
“I was not given a contract until they had my stuff on the truck and then made me sign the contract before they would unload the stuff,” Reininger said.
She said much of her stuff was damaged, including a brand-new TV that was completely destroyed and her fridge that was heavily damaged. She said the company did give her $300 for the damage but feels that is a small price for the extent of damage.
“They thought it was funny when I told them about it,” Brown said.
The N4T Investigators reached out to the manager of the All My Son’s Tucson location but he referred us to their corporate office.
A company spokesperson sent us the following statement:
“All My Sons Moving & Storage of Tucson services hundreds of customers every month and regrets that we did not meet Mr. Reininger’s and or Ms. Shari Brown’s expectations and apologize for the experiences the have described.
Mr. Reininger booked his 23,000 lb. move with a written non-binding hourly virtual estimate and paid a deposit upon that booking. It is our policy to collect the balance of any labor prior to offloading the entire shipment which was discussed prior to his move. This is common practice with established moving companies. Regarding Ms. Shari Brown’s move, our Customer Service team worked with the customer directly and a mutual resolution was met and agreed upon.
We understand the stress involved with moving and have built processes to maintain transparency. We make it a priority to clearly explain in writing and over the phone our pricing to all customers 24-48 hours prior to the move. Additionally, this is reviewed onsite in writing prior to the move starting and documented on each bill of lading.
Customer service remains our highest priority and entire team continues to strive every day to provide the very best move experience. We also understand the need for open communication when expectations aren’t met and always look at each opportunity to improve. We have reached out to Mr. Reininger directly to address any open issues and look forward to hearing from him.”
We asked them about the $1,000 gas fee Reininger said he paid, but they failed to address that in their statement.
Reininger said he wants to get the extra $4,000 he paid back. Brown after hearing the statement they sent us called it ridiculous and said she isn’t satisfied with how the company has handled the situation.
If you have a story you’d like us to investigate email us at investigators@kvoa.com or call our tip line at 520-955-4444.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE