N4T Investigators: Tucson woman's roof torn off by company she never hired

TUCSON (KVOA) - It was supposed to be the happiest time of year but one Tucson woman's Christmas holiday was ruined after a loud noise on her roof that was certainly not Santa.
Kandra Churchwell was asleep the Monday before Christmas when she was woken up by loud noises on her roof. She rushed outside and was horrified by what she saw.
"When I came out of the house I was standing out front here and looked up, I just saw a bunch of people standing up on my roof," she said.
She soon found out it was a local roofing company mid-way through tearing off her roof. That wouldn't be a problem if she was expecting a roofing company or needed a new roof, she never hired them.
"They had scrapped it all up about three quarters of the front of the house," she explained.
The roofing company was supposed to be doing a job a few doors down at David Tammer's house.
“I felt sorry for her. It was crazy, how do you go and work on a roof without talking to the owner?” Tammer said.
The company is Leak Stoppers LLC owned by Todd Arthur Evans. Churchwell said she wanted them to apologize and immediately fix their mistake. She said that didn't happen.
"He [Evans] then gathered up his crew and left me without a roof, literally without a roof for Santa to land on," she said.
She said Evans kept delaying when his crew would arrive to make repairs, then she said his attitude became hostile.
"He spoke to me in a very demeaning sexist manner, very much down talking to a woman which would then turned into him yelling," she explained.
A few days after a crew did arrive to make repairs, she said they did minimal work and left and they didn't return the following day. Due to the allegedly aggressive calls from Evans, she didn't want his crew on her property anymore.
With severe weather incoming, she decided to pay around $7,500 for another company to fix the roof.
"My house would have flooded we had that big downpour," she said.
The News 4 Tucson Investigators spoke with Todd Evans several times over the phone, he declined to do an interview. He sent us a statement saying the mistake was due to a typo on the work order. He said his team immediately offered to fix the problem but it's Churchwell who he said was "abusive" and prevented them from repairing the damage.
Kandra isn't the only person to tell us they've had problems with the company. Jenny Johnson said she hired Leak Stoppers and had her home flood after they left holes in her roof during severe weather.
"They left huge gaping holes in our roof. Completely flooded our home," Johnson said.
Stacey Stanislaw also had a bad experience after hiring Leak Stoppers in 2021. He said he went months without any work done after paying them several thousand dollars up front. When he filed a complaint with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors he said Evans threatened him physically.
Stacey also shared with us a voicemail Evans left him which was full of foul language:
"You want to talk to me call me anytime you want, I aint done a damn thing wrong here and I'm sick of your little crybaby attitude my friend. Give me a call if you want to talk like a man. Otherwise kiss my *expletive* how about that. I ain't going to work for you because you're a little *explative* a little cry baby *expletive* okay. So kiss my *expletive* the whole *expletive* not just the cheeks the whole *expletive* how's that. And you'll get your *expletive* money back you little punk."
Stacey said when he heard about Churchwell's situation it was all too familiar and he can completely believe her claims of aggressive phone calls.
"It doesn't surprise me that he would use threats and bullying to get her to acquiesce any claims she has against him," he said.
For Churchwell she said the damage has already been done.
"A week full of stress and drama that should have been a week full of fun and family," she said.
Her complaint filed with the ROC against Evans' license has just been rejected because she hired someone else to finish the job. She is now looking at what other options she may have.
A couple weeks ago Evans told the N4T Investigators he was going to be paying her thee money to avoid issues with his insurance company and negative media attention, so far that has not happened.