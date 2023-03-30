N4T Investigators: Tucson woman "traumatized" finding mother's gravestone replaced by someone else

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Tucson woman said she is upset and was traumatized after she found her mother's gravestone replaced by somebody else's.
Toni Jenkins has been regularly visiting her mother Isidora A. Gutierrez's grave at Holy Hope Cemetery for more than 15 years since her mother passed away in 2006.
“Good memories. As they get older and they have dementia they get worse and a lot of people can relate to that," Jenkins said.
But a few weeks ago she went to visit her mother's grave and noticed something was different, then realized it wasn't her mother at all.
The gravestone looked very different and the name was Isidra Meraz Gutierrez, similar to her mother's name but still distinctly different.
Jenkins said she complained to the Cemetery and its director Paul Lynch but received few answers.
“And all they said was that it was probably a mistake, probably a mistake, I said how can it be a mistake you don’t know what we’re going through. Is my mother buried here or not?" Jenkins questioned.
It's a question she said she feels she never got an answer to. Holy Hope replaced the headstone and gave her a free vase, that's not something Jenkins said she's interested in. She wants answers.
The News 4 Tucson Investigators went searching for answers. We found an obituary online for Isidra Meraz Gutierrez who we learned went by the name Ida. We were able to track down her daughter Lisa.
Lisa told us her family has been waiting since September for her mother's headstone and had been frustrated wondering why it's been taking so long. She became even more upset with Holy Hope because she said they were never told about this apparent mistake.
The Diocese of Tucson Catholic Cemeteries which operates Holy Hope sent us the following statement:
“In the case of Ida Gutierrez, the paperwork in our system needed to be updated. Ida Gutierrez was also known as Isidra Meraz Gutierrez. Unfortunately, our records referred to Ida, and a memorial, marker and vase were created in loving memory of Ida Gutierrez.
Upon learning of the mistake, we immediately corrected the memorial. The Diocese of Tucson Catholic Cemeteries sincerely apologizes to the Gutierrez family.”
But that statement doesn't add up to what clearly happened, the headstone that mistakenly replaced Toni's mothers grave had Ida's full name spelled out. They don't mention mixing up two people's headstones and only apologize to "the Gutierrez family" but this situation involves two separate Gutierrez families.
For Toni she only hopes this never happens again.
