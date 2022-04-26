N4T Investigators: Tucson street painting project raises concerns for man previously denied permit

TUCSON (KVOA) - A street art project on Tucson’s south side over the weekend is drawing concerns from a man who tried suing the city after having a permit to paint a street mural revoked in 2020.
The latest street painting project is on 12th Avenue between Irvington and Drexel roads. It is intended to create a visual barrier between traffic and cyclists.
The painting was done by a group of volunteers, several city leaders and the city’s Department of Transportation and Mobility.
The city said the painted areas are to represent where green friendly infrastructure will be placed in the next few years.
Ward 1 City Councilmember Lane Santa Cruz helped spear head the effort, she said it will improve safety in the area which has been hazardous for cyclists and pedestrians.
"There's so much more that we wanted to show the community that we can bring them together and help beautify the area while we're waiting to bring in the green stormwater infrastructure,” Santa Cruz said.
But not everyone is happy about the project. Tim Cesolini was suing the City for revoking a permit he was given to paint a Thin Blue Line mural outside Tucson Police Headquarters in 2020, after the city helped fund a Black Lives Matter mural downtown using taxpayer dollars.
Cesolini feels the latest street painting is a hypocritical move from city leaders.
"My feeling is the mayor and council do what they want and they twist things the way they want in order to get their agenda pushed,” Cesolini said.
But Santa Cruz said the latest project is much different than what he was trying to create.
"There's a huge difference," Santa Cruz said. "This is to create safety, a visibility around infrastructure as needed in that area so it's meeting a different need and has a different goal than trying to make a political statement."
The Department of Transportation and Mobility sent us the following statement:
“The South 12th Avenue asphalt art painting project that occurred this past weekend was a roadway improvement project, using art as an enhancement to existing safety components and for roadway beautification. When the South 12th Avenue project was implemented, it included medians between the travel lanes and bike lanes. These median areas are intended for Green Storm water Infrastructure (GSI) that will be installed at a future date (This would mean that the areas will be planted and eventually be home to drought tolerant trees and vegetation that will be watered through storm water harvesting.) We are targeting that work to be done at some point in the next two years. In the interim, through DTM staff monitoring traffic on the avenue, it was observed that drivers were having difficulty understanding what the open areas were for (bike buffers). Some vehicles were using the areas as pass through lanes. As an interim countermeasure to improve safety, the areas have been painted with geometric shapes to better define them as non-driving areas. The shapes will remain in place until the GSI work commences.
This work was supervised and performed by City of Tucson staff as well as community volunteers. City staff that participated either volunteered their time or flexed it during the week as this would be a part of their work duties as it was a City project. City Employees included members of the City Manager’s Office, the Ward 1 and Ward 5 Council Offices, DTM, and TPD.
The City pulled the appropriate Right Of Way permits and a copy of that permit is attached. Barricades were utilized over the two day project to provide community safety and shift traffic away from the painting areas. They also served to narrow the roadway and reduce speed.
The project was paid for using HURF dollars. The total amount spent for the project weekend was $13,500.”
