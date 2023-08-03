N4T Investigators: Tucson Police investigating after dead dog left in apartment dumpster

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima Animal Care Center and Tucson Police Department are investigating after a dead dog was found inside an apartment dumpster on July 20th.
The disturbing discovery was first made by Blanca Buchanan and her daughter. Buchanan's daughter is a resident of Summit Ridge Apartments where the body was found.
Buchanan didn't find the body on accident, she had a hunch she would find it after witnessing multiple incidents over the past few weeks that she felt were abusive behavior against the small dog.
Buchanan was able to capture many of the situations on camera and shared everything with the News 4 Tucson Investigators.
“The puppy would come out more hurt every day," Buchanan said.
In one video you can see the small dog fly into the frame and yelp as if it was kicked or thrown then limps as it's followed by its owner who Buchanan identifies as her daughter's neighbor.
We aren't identifying her because she hasn't been charged with a crime.
In another video, the neighbor can be seen dragging the dog inside the apartment by its snout.
Another video shows the woman chasing after the dog and then holding it by the snout as she brings it back to the apartment, the dog can be heard barking loudly and appears to be afraid of its owner.
Buchanan said these are just a few of the incidents they've seen and heard.
“We made numerous calls to PACC, we made reports, we sent videos we did everything we thought we could do," she said.
She feels PACC showed little concern, she said on two occasions officers arrived to question the woman about the allegations but nothing came of it.
“This officer saw the puppy in this condition and we were convinced she would remove the puppy but the puppy was never removed," she said.
On July 20th their greatest fears became a reality. Buchanan said she reviewed footage from the night prior and was concerned to see the neighbor bringing a trash bag toward the dumpster without the dog.
She went to check the dumpster with her daughter and found a bag that looked like the one in the video.
“When she [my daughter] managed to do the ties, get them opened, the puppies head popped out," Buchanan explained.
She sent us a photo showing the dog's body in the bag and said toys and personal items were put inside the bag which matched it to the dog next door.
They immediately reported it to PACC.
The N4T Investigators reached out to PACC who sent us the following statement:
“Due to this being an open investigation which may be referred for possibly felony prosecution, we cannot provide details at this time; however, I can assure you that PACC acted within the confines of the law and is continuing to investigate this report. Anyone with first-hand knowledge of the situation should contact PACC directly if they have additional information, questions, or concerns.”
The News 4 Tucson Investigators confirmed with Tucson Police that it's investigating the situation, TPD declined an interview while the case is open. We know a necropsy report is still pending to determine the cause of death.
Our Chief Investigative Reporter Chorus Nylander went to the neighbor's apartment to get her side of the story. Her boyfriend answered the door and said she just left for work, we provided our information and our request for her to him.
Within 15 minutes a woman identifying herself as the woman's mother called Chorus threatening to call the police on him. We explained the situation and offered to get their side of the story on camera, the woman said her daughter never abused the dog and that it limps because of an accidental injury. She claimed the dog was still alive and currently at the vet. We asked her to bring the dog to the interview to prove it was alive. We never heard back.
The N4T Investigators spoke with a property manager at the Summit Ridge Apartments who told us their entire team was heartbroken the dog was found dead. They told us they were already in the process of evicting the woman because of various issues and the videos being provided to them, now after the body was discovered they said they are doing everything in their power "to make that happen."
Buchanan feels PACC didn't do enough to protect the dog.
“That could have been prevented, nobody protected it," she said.
The pending necropsy report will likely be a key piece of evidence to determine where TPD goes with its investigation.
If you have a story you'd like the N4T Investigators to look into email us at investigators@kvoa.com or call our tip line at 520-955-4444.
