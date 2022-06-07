N4T Investigators: Tucson home buyer concerned by unamended discriminatory community rules

TUCSON (KVOA) — A Tucson man tells the News 4 Tucson Investigators he is traumatized after trying to buy a new home, shocked by documents he received from his realtor showing the community covenants, conditions and restrictions, known as CC&R’s.
Edward Diego, who is black, said he thought the charming neighborhood around San Gabriel Park in Central Tucson would be a perfect place for him and his wife to take their first chance at flipping a house.
They were impressed with the area and decided to place an offer on a house. It was an exciting time that quickly took a heartbreaking turn after they received the CC&R’s from their realtor.
In the rules given to them there was the following provision listed:
“No lot shall be sold, conveyed, rented or leased, in whole or in part, to any person of African or Negroid descent; and for the purposes of the restriction, any person of more than one-fourth African or Negroid blood shall be deemed to be a person of African or Negroid descent. No lot shall be used, occupied or permitted to be used or occupied, in whole or in part, by any person of African or Negroid descent, except such persons as may be employed thereon as domestic servants by the owners, or tenants of any lot or part thereof."
Diego said when he saw that, "The first thing that went through my mind was is this really true, is this happening, is this accurate, is this the culture of the community today in 2022 in this great Tucson that we live in.”
The CC&R’s were dated and signed in 1946, Diego said he asked his realtor if they had any newer amended CC&R’s but was told there are none.
It would be illegal today for such rules to be enforced, the N4T Investigators could find no evidence of any such rules being enforced in the neighborhood within the modern era. Diego said whether it’s enforced today or not he believes the CC&R’s should be formally amended and such language should not have to be shown to home buyers today.
“It would be nice to have something that is dated, that is current, so we can be able to know what to follow,” Diego said.
The N4T Investigators reached out to Tucson City Councilmember Steve Kozachik who represents the area. He sent us the following email:
“CC&R's are drawn up by individual neighborhood associations. As you can see, many were drawn up decades ago and have simply never been updated. Each neighborhood has its own by laws that outline how CC&R's get changed. I've seen the paragraph you note in other neighborhood CC&R's so this isn't a unique issue. The realtor really should have let the family know this - and I would bet you that if you met with the neighborhood leadership none of them would even know that language existed and would be appalled. But this isn't something that's either driven by, or controlled by the city. If the terms are to be changed, that would come through an explicit action by the neighborhood itself.”
The N4T Investigators reached out to each member of the San Gabriel Neighborhood Association. Its Vice President told us she didn’t know about the CC&R’s. Co-President Paige Anthony informed us the Neighborhood Association in its current form has only been in place for a little over a year after being absent from the area for many years. She said the CC&R’s are not tied to the neighborhood association but the deed to the house. She said she also had the same CC&R’s when she bought her home. She said she was appalled by the language and doesn’t know how they could get those documents updated. She told us she has instructed their community liaison to investigate further and figure out what steps they could take to make such changes.
The N4T Investigators spoke to Shawna Tarboro, Deputy Director of the Arizona Fair Housing Center. She said they have come across this issue before and it has been seen across the country. She wants to see the documents changed and no longer presented to new home buyers. She said for people of color, old community rules like this being brought back up, brings up feelings of trauma that people like Diego shouldn’t have to endure.
“Is there a legitimate business reason for this policy? Everybody updates their policies, right? If we are really serious about moving forward, moving the country forward, we need to have no choice of discriminatory language in any of our laws and any of our housing contracts,” Tarboro said.
For Diego, he said he is still hoping his offer will be accepted. He admits he’s worried it will be denied based on race. But he said he hopes to cause positive change in the community.
“Perhaps I was brought along to stumble across this CC&R, so I can be the first to bring about a change so that I can be the first to bring about a culture change in that particular community,” Diego said.
