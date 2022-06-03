N4T Investigators: Tucson Greyhound Park expected to close after park sold

TUCSON (KVOA) — After a year's long News 4 Tucson investigation, the embattled Tucson Greyhound Dog Park will soon be no more.
For years, the N4T Investigators exposed issues at the park and the harsh conditions of the racing dogs until 2016 when the governor outlawed dog racing in Arizona.
The Tucson Greyhound Park in the City of South Tucson continued to operate, surviving on off track betting. This made it the remaining the only dog racing track left in the state.
However, the N4T Investigators learned the park has been sold.
After seeing property listed for sale, a staff member from the listing company JLL Properties confirmed a sale has been made. The staff member said the park's closing expected within two to three weeks
The Tucson Greyhound Park will be no more.
Tucson City Councilmember Steve Kozachik, who has been a vocal opponent of greyhound racing, says he is thrilled by the news.
"Final nail in the coffin for greyhound racing in Arizona," Kozachik said. "This track has a very sour, very negative history. It's great to see it go."
It remains unclear who purchased the property and what the future plans may for the property.