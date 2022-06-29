N4T Investigators: Tucson families owed money for swim lessons after school’s sudden closure

TUCSON (KVOA) — Several Tucson families tell the News 4 Tucson Investigators they are owed hundreds of dollars for prepaid swim lessons they never received, after finding the Sunshine Swim School unexpectedly closed.
The families who reached out to us said they prepaid for biweekly lessons, most for six weeks or more.
Brett Crawford said she spent around $190 for her 6-year-old daughter Acelyn to learn how to swim more than two months ago. She said they suddenly found the school closed, received an email blaming a pump issue that then changed into the “school being sold out from under them.”
She said her questions to the school’s owner Garrett Armstead about a refund were never answered, then soon after the phone lines became disconnected. That is when she began to worry.
“She (Acelyn) goes momma are they bad guys?" Crawford explained. "And I said I think they are I think they’re bad guys.”
She said she trusted the school at first because it is where she learned how to swim as a child. The school has been open for around 50 years, but has changed ownership. According to Armstead’s Linkedin profile, he has owned the school for more than 10 years.
Crawford is not alone, Katie James is out around $200 as well and said she also is not receiving any information from Armstead.
“You can’t get a hold of them and they aren’t saying anything about refunds or even if they are going to try and reopen,” James said.
Posted near the front door of the school is a notice from the Pima County Health Department warning the pool has been closed due to a hazardous material being identified. The N4T Investigators reached out to the Health Department, a spokesperson said that notice was posted after the school closed as the pool was left abandoned. They said they also were not able to reach Armstead.
The N4T Investigators tried finding Armstead for his side of the story, all numbers linked to him were also disconnected. Another business he owns in Tempe is also closed.
The N4T Investigators sent an email without a response. Three people recently filed complaints with the Better Business Bureau which said it also cannot get a hold of him.
“Once we gather enough information and enough complaints, that’s when we are able to go to a government agency and get them involved,” said Denise Alvarez spokesperson for the BBB Serving Southern Arizona.
The N4T Investigators also spoke to Danae Alvarado who enrolled both of her children for lessons, she’s out around $500 but told us she is more worried about another issue.
“A few weeks ago I found out they are registering new families with no pool and no location,” Alvarado said.
We could see on the school’s app that it still is allowing people to register and pay for lessons.
We found records online of the property recently being sold for under $200,000. It’s unclear what the new owner plans on doing with the property.
The parents we spoke to said they want justice and accountability.
“Just to not answer and take our money is terrible,” Crawford said.
If you have a story you’d like us to investigate email us at investigators@kvoa.com or call our tip line at 520-955-4444.