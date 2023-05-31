N4T Investigators: Tax troubles at Diamond Bell Ranch

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Diamond Bell Ranch, a community southwest of Tucson, has long struggled to see progress and development.
The community has now become a significant source of unpaid property taxes amounting to millions of dollars for Pima County. While a property investor has a vision to revitalize the area, it has become a controversial topic.
Diamond Bell Ranch has been marred by an ongoing dispute between property owners. Some individuals sought an affordable place to live away from the hustle and bustle, buying inexpensive land and residing in RVs or trailers, only to realize it is prohibited and an expensive mistake. However, could this be the solution to the community's decline?
A woman, who preferred to remain anonymous, owns three acres in Diamond Bell Ranch and has built her own paradise off the grid, raising pigs and horses. She initially found the area beautiful, but her experience took a turn in October when she received a $750 code violation notice for living in a manufactured home. She was given three months to comply by building an actual house, which entails a mandatory $7,000 impact fee for infrastructure. She believes many people in the area would also face similar violations.
Diamond Bell Ranch was developed in the 1970s by Mort Freedman. It was zoned as a CR-1 community, which prohibits residents from living in RVs and manufactured homes. Sandra Cantu, a real estate investor, believes this zoning issue could potentially be the answer to the community's decline and provide affordable housing options amidst rising costs in the state.
However, the current state of the community has burdened taxpayers. County records indicate that Diamond Bell Ranch has over $4 million in unpaid property taxes, with more than $1.7 million owed by Mort Freedman, the developer. Cantu emphasizes that taxpayers in Pima County have been robbed of this money.
When reached over the phone, Freedman dismissed concerns about his unpaid taxes, making disparaging remarks about people violating zoning requirements.
Chris Porier, a Pima County Planning Official, acknowledges that the development's zoning is outdated but explains that the County does not actively seek violations. Porier advises prospective buyers to conduct thorough research or consult with real estate professionals before purchasing property.
The anonymous woman from Diamond Bell Ranch advises anyone considering off-grid living in the area to ensure they have sufficient funds to build a house.
While changing the zoning is a possibility, Porier highlights that it would require amending the law, which involves extensive costs. Furthermore, with neighbors who have complied with zoning regulations, gaining enough support for such changes seems unlikely.