N4T Investigators: Students concerned about safety at off-campus housing complex

TUCSON (KVOA) — An off-campus student housing complex near the University of Arizona is facing multiple complaints from some of its tenants.
They say they feel unsafe and say management is not doing anything about their concerns.
The News 4 Tucson Investigators learned the city has given the property managers a stark warning.
The student housing complex in question is called Sol Y Luna – two side-by-side apartment buildings owned by Nelson Partners, a company that owns student housing in more than a dozen states. It is now facing lawsuits from investors and accusations of poor upkeep from tenants nationally and here in Tucson.
While the location could not be better – right next to UArizona campus with easy access to restaurants and everything a busy college student could want, several tenants of the Sol Y Luna student housing complexes tell the N4T Investigators what the apartments do not have is a deal breaker.
"I found there is a huge lack of security," Grace Graham said.
Graham lives in Sol. She fears for her safety. She says she has seen homeless people wandering around the building. She says often times, there is no one in the front lobby and believes just about anyone could easily access the building.
"I feel like I should not be outside after dark," she said. "I should always come back to my apartment, lock my doors before the sun goes down."
She says she complained to management for months – hoping they would increase security.
"They said they were hiring people, I said OK," Graham said. "Then around May 3, I called again because there was still nobody at the front office. There was still no change. Random people were still able to access the building."
"A couple weeks ago, I saw some homeless guy with his dogs out laying on the couch," Ryan Pileggi said. "And I am pretty sure the leasing office was still open, which was the funniest part about it."
Pileggi also lives at Sol. He says crime is a serious issue around the building.
"If you look up there, there are bullet holes right behind that tree," he said. "It's terrifying. I get scared, too."
"The entire time I've lived there, there has been no one manning the front desk," Evan Zivitz said.
Zivitz has lived here for over a year. He says on top of security concerns the building is littered with trash and elevators frequently does not work.
"I live on the 12th floor," Zivitz said. "So for me, that was a 12-floor hike."
This year, the building received a code enforcement complaint about the elevators. The city inspecting the building top to bottom last month. The inspector noted dozens of potential issues and hazards, such as missing exit signs; poor lighting and issues with fire extinguishers and sprinklers; the city mailing citations for an undisclosed amount.
"This property has a history and it's a sad history," City of Tucson councilmember Steve Kozachik said.
Sol Y Luna are no stranger to the N4T Investigators. For years, the city has been trying to stop people from throwing objects off balconies towards the nearby Islamic Center. Kozachik says the city has had enough and with the concerns mounting from tenants feeling unsafe they plan on taking action
"We have put them on notice," Kozachik said. "That if they don't clean up their act, we are going to pursue criminal nuisance violation against the property."
The N4T Investigators reached out to the owners of Sol Y Luna, Nelson Partners, and received the following statement:
"We are property managers, not law enforcement. When illegal activities occur on our property, we notify the police and cooperate with them. If the police determine that one of our tenants has engaged in criminal activity, we evict them immediately as any responsible landlord would do."
Nelson Partners is facing foreclosure on multiple properties and lawsuits from investors. In Texas, a judge approved a $50 million settlement to resolve claims of defrauding investors.
For Graham, she just wants to feel safe at home.
The N4T Investigators asked Nelson Partner's senior strategist, who provided us the statement, four times if they have on site security. They would not answer the question.
