N4T Investigators: State provides records of the cost of transporting undocumented immigrants

TUCSON (KVOA) - The News 4 Tucson Investigators have obtained information on the number of buses and costs to taxpayers the State's effort to transport undocumented immigrants is bringing.
The N4T Investigators made a public records request Monday asking for a detailed account of how much the operation is costing and where exactly the money is going. Wee also asked if migrants were being given cash payments to help with their journey ahead and if directors or staff associated with the Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO) were being given any salaries or personal payments from taxpayer funds. We also asked what is being done to vet the sponsors that many of the migrants ultimately get sent to and how many sponsors there currently are.
A spokesperson for the State's Department of Emergency and Military Affairs (DEMA) responded with some answers to our questions. They sent us the following reply:
"The state of Arizona funds are being used to support multiple migrant/asylum seekers busing missions.
On May 9, 2022, the state began a busing program to transport migrants/asylum seekers to Non-Governmental Organizations in the Washington, D.C. area. As of May 14, 2023, the state-sponsored busing program has transported 112 buses with 4,116 migrants/asylum seekers at a cost of $8,771,086. Of the 112 total buses, 24 buses were in 2023 with 1,038 migrants/asylum seekers at a cost of $1,699,712.
Due to the increase in migrants/asylum seekers, on May 8, 2023, the state of Arizona began transporting migrants/asylum seekers within the state. From May 8-14, the state of Arizona transported 3,025 migrants/asylum seekers on 87 buses.
The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs (DEMA) is not providing cash payments to migrants.
The NGOs are currently being funded by the FEMA Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) to help local communities around the country better manage the costs of migrants/asylum seekers arrival in their communities."
They did not answer our questions about staff payments or anything regarding sponsors.
We reached back out asking why, they told us that is not within DEMA's responsibilities.
After a tour of the largest shelter in Tucson operated by Casa Alitas last week, Congressman Juan Ciscomani told us he had worries about the vetting process for sponsors.
"The question is what kind of vetting is going on for these sponsors, especially again for our minors," Ciscomani told us.
Casa Alitas confirmed Wednesday that it's operating a total of eight shelters right now. Those shelters, according to Pima County, are running beyond capacity.