N4T Investigators: Southside Tucson community's months-long fight to remove homeless camp

TUCSON (KVOA) - For six months, residents of the La Tierra Reserve community on Tucson's Southside tell the News 4 Tucson Investigators they have been trying to get a large homeless camp removed from private property.
"I know they need help and need help to be relocated but I don't want to feel unsafe in my own neighborhood," said resident Diana de la Rosa.
The large camps were on a portion of vacant land owned by the community's homeowners association. The camps are just feet away from homes.
"We see the trash, we see them coming in and coming out and they have no business here," she said.
But the problems have been much more than trespassing. Residents told the N4T Investigators they've had vandalism and theft from the people at the camps.
"We had our solar lights in the front taken," de la Rosa said.
Lemarion Hutchinson is the community's HOA Vice President, she said the crowd has stolen decorative rocks at the front of the community and used them to build a fire pit.
She said that the fire pit got out of control and started a small fire about a month ago that had to be put out.
"They started coming in about six months ago and it's just gotten worse and worse," Hutchinson said.
She said they've made five complaints with the City over the past few months but felt nothing was being done and only saw the camps grow.
"I feel like the City of Tucson is just not taking a stance on taking care of the situation," Hutchinson said.
The News 4 Tucson Investigators reached out first to Tucson Police, due to trespassing and theft being a crime but they declined our repeated requests for an interview. A spokesperson told us "It's not our bag to hold" and referred us to the City.
A City spokesperson then told us to talk to the City Attorney Michael Rankin. By the time Rankin responded, within 48 hours of us first asking questions, the City had a crew clean up the encampment, removing over three tons of trash. Tucson Police who didn't want to talk to us and tried distancing themselves of any responsibility highlighted the removal on social media.
Rankin sent us the following statement:
"As it happens, this site has been cleared now through enforcement action by the City.
While the address is privately owned by the HOA, that was not immediately clear as it includes wash/desert area. The complaint(s) that came into the city were not from persons who could be identified as being authorized representatives of the owner/HOA. Nonetheless, the City responded and treated it under our protocol as a Tier 3 complaint, and we proceeded with our protocols for removal which includes offering outreach and advising occupants they had no permission to be there. After appropriate notice, we acted to clear the area.
Ultimately, the encampment was cleared and the lot was cleaned. Now that we have a better understanding of what is public property vs. private property at this location, we may respond differently in the future, with persons who occupy the property treated as trespassers, and the owners of the property (the HOA) left responsible for the cleanup on their property."
But Hutchinson told us they only cleaned part of the camp. She then hired a company to clean up the rest of the area but said the trespassers threatened the clean up crews lives and they refused to work any longer.
Hutchinson said she called 911 and soon after TPD returned to clear out the rest of the camps. Their months-long battle seems to have been a victory.
"I don't think it would have happened honestly if you hadn't done your research and you stepped in to help us," she said.
The plan now, Hutchinson said, is to build a fence around the area to try and keep trespassers out.
