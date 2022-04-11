N4T Investigators: Southern Arizona first responders dealing with 'critical' staffing shortages

TUCSON (KVOA) - Ambulances left on the sidelines, police motorcycles with no one to drive them - those are just a few of the realities facing first responders in Southern Arizona due to staffing shortages.

The News 4 Tucson Investigators have been looking into how shortages are impacting several different departments.

Our investigation begins with the Rural Metro Fire Department. Last year, the N4T Investigators showed you how staffing issues were forcing multiple different fire units and ambulances being left out of commission on a regular basis, according to a source working within the department.

The thought of fewer ambulances possibly being available left people like Tiffany Pelmont worried.

“I was hospitalized last year in October and if there wasn’t an ambulance available, I don’t know what would have happened,” Pelmont said.

All these months later our source claims things have gotten worse, telling us that fire fighters are being put into unsafe situations sometimes not having enough firefighters responding to residential fires forcing them to work through it without any breaks.

The N4T Investigators reached out to RMFD for its response, it disputes our sources claims saying they staff residential fires to NFPA standards and “if a battalion chief feels more resources are needed, they can request additional units or make a request for mutual aid.”

Rural Metro Battalion Chief John Walka gave the N4T Investigators an interview, he acknowledged a staffing shortage and says they haven’t been seeing as many candidates in fire academies and have lost employees for various reasons, but some he said found opportunities to work from home.

“Twenty years ago, we were seeing double, triple the applicants we are seeing today," Walka said. "We hope the applicant pool will improve but we are seeing county wide a lot of the fire departments are experiencing the same thing."

Which is true speaking with other departments, Assistant Chief Scott Hamblen with the Northwest Fire District said they too have been dealing with staffing issues.

“Have certainly struggled with the rest of everybody else to keep the staffing levels up," he said. "Keep people at work and manage necessary time off."

However, Hamblen said they have not gotten to the point of putting ambulances on the side lines or not fully staffing working fires, that would be a point he said they would begin to worry.

“We would certainly find any reduction in service level concerning," Hamblen said. "We haven’t experienced that here. Our experience recently and in the past two years has been that the appropriate number of people that should arrive at those types of incidents do.”

We also reached out to the Tucson Fire Department which sent us the following statement:

“The Tucson Fire Department has an authorized personnel count of 645 firefighters. While we are dealing with approximately 40 vacancies, a recruit academy of 30 firefighters will graduate in mid-June, and we are actively filling another recruit academy that will start in early July with 40-45 recruits. They will graduate in mid-December. Another recruit academy of at least 30 recruits will start in January 2023, and we will open the application period for that class in the next few months.

As to recruitment efforts, we approach that from several angles to include strong marketing through social media platforms, traditional advertising such as wraps on SunTran buses and the Sun Link, participation at job fairs, “pop-up” recruiting efforts at community events and local sports venues, web-based advertising, and through information-sharing with our local TV, radio, and print media.”

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told the N4T Investigators he worries about the impact staffing may have on ambulance services.

“Maybe it’s one of my own officers who needs that ambulance, maybe it’s my family member, maybe it’s me [or] you,” Sheriff Nanos said. Sheriff Nanos said staffing has also been critical for law enforcement, he pointed to the announcement from Tucson Police last year that officers wouldn’t respond to certain calls due to staffing issues. The N4T Investigators requested an interview from TPD to see if there has been an update to that policy, but they declined.

“People should expect us to respond to calls for service,” Sheriff Nanos said.

He said the Pima County Sheriff’s Department is not currently in the same position as TPD. He said he wants to keep it that way, but it is growing harder as he said they are losing on average 52 deputies per year and even more correctional officers while seeing less and less people going through police academies. He said he is going to be pleading with county leaders to help with the staffing issues during a meeting in May.

“I need more people; I have out here I think 20 motorcycles but I have only three motorcycle cops," Nanos said. "It’s getting to a point where it’s difficult to do it all.” The N4T Investigators also sought data on staffing from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a spokesperson sent us the following information:

“Currently DPS has 1100 sworn employees and 770 professional staff employees (civilians).

Those numbers are down from previous years which has seen our numbers hover around 2006 total employees. That's roughly where we were back in 2019.

We have not assigned detectives to patrol status. As with most agencies throughout the country, DPS is experiencing a decrease in applicants and seeing a decrease in qualified applicants as well.

DPS has participated in an advertising campaign and recruiting effort. This has resulted in increased interest related to recruiting. Our recruitment team travel to other states in search of sworn candidates and lateral transfers.

However it's a difficult process to get back to where we used to be in overall numbers of employees both sworn and civilian.”