N4T Investigators: Some County Supervisors call for removal of Precinct 8 Constable after conduct, election concerns

TUCSON (KVOA) - Allegations of intimidation and questionable election documents are shaking up the Pima County Constables Office and an upcoming election.
A former candidate for the Precinct 8 constable position said he dropped out of the race after allegedly facing intimidation from the current constable Deborah Martinez Garibay. Christopher Toth, who is a South Tucson police officer, expressed his concerns to the Board of County Supervisors during an April 19 meeting.
“I asked Ms. Martinez Garibay what can I do to stop the service?" Toth told supervisors. "She replied you need to withdraw, although I knew I did nothing wrong and it would eventually be dismissed I feared it would affect my career, realizing my career was more important I did as she asked and regrettably withdrew from the election."
However, after speaking exclusively with the News 4 Tucson Investigators, Martinez Garibay said it is her who has faced intimidation from Toth.
“If anyone should have felt threatened out of the election, it should have been me,” she said.
Martinez Garibay claims Toth paid people to have her stalked and followed, an allegation Toth denies.
“I could feel a presence and could tell I was being watched and not only that I didn’t have to feel or see anybody Christopher himself would call and tell me,” Martinez Garibay said.
Toth said that is not true and said she is “paranoid.”
Sami Hamid had to go to court to get an injunction of harassment against him thrown out, the protective order was made by Martinez Garibay who accused Hamid of stalking and harassing her. Hamid is legally blind and said he did nothing of the sort. A judge dismissed the claim last week.
“She was basically trying to use the court system as a weapon,” Hamid said.
The N4T Investigators asked Martinez Garibay about filing that injunction. She said Toth told her Hamid was behind people following her.
News 4 Tucson’s Chief Investigative Reporter Chorus Nylander asked her, “Do you feel it’s right, just based on someone else’s hearsay, to file an actual injunction against him that required him to take his time and go to court?”
Martinez Garibay responded, “So I agree that is...um...a drastic measure [it’s] because of the drastic situation I was in.”
The News 4 Tucson Investigators learned that Deputy County Administrator Mark Napier investigated Martinez-Garibay sending a nearly 100-page report to County Supervisors last week, which included multiple issues facing the constable's office as a whole. Napier found discrepancies in the documents she filed for her campaign and the address given of where she lives.
Martinez Garibay admits she moved from her listed address out of the precinct she said it’s because of fear for her safety.
“It’s not fair for them to chase me out and for me to work diligently to re-establish my residency back in the precinct, which I have so I was only out for a short period of time, to work so hard to get back into my precinct because I am so dedicated to try and do the right thing,” she explained.
District 4 Supervisor Steve Christy said he was very concerned by what he read in Napier’s report and during the April meeting. He wants to see the board of supervisors to come together and determine the next course of action.
"The board should take action; I would think at this point to temporarily remove the constable from her position and ask the county attorney not only do an investigation, but render an opinion about the status and legality of her position,” Christy said.
Martinez Garibay said she plans to stay and fight for her job and plans to continue campaigning for the election.
She was never elected but appointed after the former Precinct 8 constable resigned in February.
