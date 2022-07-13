N4T Investigators: Solar company facing customer concerns accused of altering contracts by former employees

TUCSON (KVOA) — The News 4 Tucson Investigators have spent six months looking into concerns from customers of Jet Solar, a Tempe-based company operating across Southern Arizona.
"Nobody gets a hold of you," said customer Pablo Mojarro.
Customer after customer told us how they have been left paying their electric bills and financing for solar panels that do not work after hiring Jet Solar and it's owner Lerrill Jones.
“I can’t afford to pay for solar panels that don’t work and APS," Nicole Burns said. "The whole point was to eliminate APS and have a cheaper bill not pay double."
"I am beyond frustration with these people," said customer, Carolyn Gordon.
"All these people with the same story come on now no one is making that up," Warren Harper said.
"They believed in us, trusted us, but what ended up happening to them is they ended up getting messed over by upper management, Lerrill," said David Puenta.
Puenta said he is a former employee who recently left Jet Solar after four months because of several issues he said he witnessed.
"I am no longer employed because one he doesn't pay you and two," Puenta said. "He's not actually putting solar where it's working on these people's homes."
Puenta says Jones owes him money for 20 jobs he worked on, around $30,000, he estimates.
"I got most of my front ends but I didn’t get my back ends,” he explained.
"He never paid me my money either," said James McCormick.
McCormick said he got paid a salary but he is owed money for commission on some of the finished projects he brought to the company. He and his wife, Leah both worked for Jet Solar.
James said he was a sales manager and Leah a customer care manager. She said she took many of the upset customer's phone calls.
"I was the form of communication between the customer and the process of where they were at with their solar," Leah said.
They provided us a spreadsheet with the names of 40 customers in Tucson. They claim the vast majority still are waiting for solar, some of the names on the list are the customers we have spoken to ourselves.
James said he left because of what he saw.
"There was discrepancies on their purchase agreements I pointed out, and they would just go behind homeowners backs and just change what was in their contracts," McCormick said.
That is what Rosangelica Cruz-Noderer said happened to her. She said she was stuck paying her solar loan waiting for eight months with no panels when she decided to cancel.
She said Jet Solar sent her an invoice demanding $8,200 then sent her a copy of her contract showing terms of cancellation being more than $5,000 and various fees. Only issue is that wasn't the contract she says she signed.
"My contract didn't say anything about a cancellation fee," she said.
She showed us the original contract she said she signed which had very different language we could see it had her signature and initials throughout the document. She hired a lawyer and soon after the loan company cancelled her loan. In an email to her the loan company, it said it could not contact Jet Solar.
"After dealing with them finally able to close everything out and wash my hands of them," she said.
We asked Lerrill Jones about her allegations and the allegations from his former employees in an email, he denied everything. calling it false.
"All employees that have and currently work for me have NDA's and in those NDA's expresses that they are not to damage my company or give out customers information to outside sources," the email said.
As far as unfinished projects, he said, “these customers have solar installed and projects have been worked on, if there are customers that projects have taken longer this is due to not having power kills approved by the utility or a shortage in main panels. Customers have received checks to off set their payments. There are a multitude of solar companies and construction companies that have projects that have been delayed because of these challenges.”
- The N4T Investigators asked the Arizona Registrar of Contractors about any complaints on Jet Solar's license they sent us the following information:
- One consumer complaint filed on 06-14-2022 that resulted in a written directive on 07-06-2022.
- One consumer complaint that was dismissed on 03-24-2022 due to the complaint being a financial dispute between the parties. Complaint reopened on 06-10-2022 and JSI is scheduled for 07-13-2022.
- One consumer complaint that resulted in a written directive; compliance of the directive is being verified by the AZ ROC investigator assigned to the complaint.
- One consumer complaint that was dismissed on 01-13-2022 due to the complaint being a financial dispute between the parties.
We asked them about the consequences if Cruz-Noderer's claims of altering documents were found to be true.
A spokesperson responded, "Under A.R.S. 32-1154(A)(6), a license may be suspended or revoked for "The doing of a fraudulent act by the licensee as a contractor resulting in another person being substantially injured." If the allegations are true, the contractor's license could be subject to disciplinary action by the Registrar."
If you have a story you'd like us to investigate, email us at investigators@kvoa.com or call our tip line at 520-955-4444.