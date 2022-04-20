N4T Investigators: Sierra Vista patients claim they were overbilled by physicians' group

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) - Multiple Sierra Vista residents tell the News 4 Tucson Investigators they received surprise medical bills after receiving care at Canyon Vista Medical Center. The bills from a physicians’ firm called Sound Physicians contracted by the hospital.
Stephanie Fulton says it is a horrible experience she will never forget and hopes to never go through again.
“I was given no information and had to do most of the digging myself,” Fulton said.
In September of last year, Stephanie had to visit the Canyon Vista Medical Center three times for procedures, she has good insurance and was only expecting to owe a few hundred dollars out of pocket. Her first bill came in February, she only owed $35 which she said she paid right away. However, when she received an email from Sound Physicians about her remaining bills, she said they sent her a bill for more than $3,200. She was shocked.
Fulton called her insurance and said they told her she should only be paying $239. She then called Sound Physicians and was told some of her doctors were out of network and her case would be put under review.
“They said it would take two weeks," she said. "I never heard anything back so I kept on top of it."
That two weeks became more than a month. She said she received another statement still showing she owes $3,200. She said Sound Physicians once again told her that her case would be put under review, she felt she was getting the “run around” and was not getting any help from Sound Physicians.
Fulton said her insurance company told her it sounded like Sound Physicians were trying to “balance bill” her.
According to Sound Physicians' own website, it defines balance billing also known as surprise billing as an unexpected balance bill. Saying it can happen when you cannot control who is involved in your care, like when you have an emergency or when you schedule a visit at an in-network facility, but are unexpectedly treated by an out-of-network provider.
At the start of this year, the No Surprises Act took effect. The federal law requires private health insurance companies to cover certain out-of-network bills. It also prohibits doctors and hospitals from charging consumers more than they would have to pay for services if the providers were in-network with the insurance company.
Fulton said she accused Sound Physicians of violating the law and she said suddenly they told her she only has to pay the $239 she originally expected to pay.
Fulton said it made her even angrier, feeling it was an admission that something unethical was being done.
“Unethical at the least and unlawful at the worst, what they are doing to people,” Fulton said.
Stephanie is not alone. The News 4 Tucson Investigators spoke to Mike Springer, who also recently received care at Canyon Vista Medical Center.
He expected to owe around $200, but received a $1,700 bill from Sound Physicians. He has tried fighting it, but is still being told to pay it.
“Everything is expensive right now; doesn’t matter what it is, gas, going to the grocery store, when you have somebody circumventing the insurance company to profit 700% for themselves, it’s irritating,” Springer explained.
“I am willing to fight this for years, but there’s people that don’t know any better and those are the ones I really feel sorry for - the ones who don’t know and have either had their credit ruined or they’ve paid these astronomical bills,” said Mike’s wife, Tamra Springer.
The N4T Investigators reached out to Sound Physicians and received the following statement:
“We work directly with patients to ensure their financial responsibilities are appropriate and are not in violation of any state or federal legislation. We also actively negotiate with insurance plans to ensure we are receiving the appropriate rates for services. We encourage patients who have questions about their account to call 1-866-765-0513 to speak to a live representative or visit the patient resources section of our website for more information.”
Canyon Vista Medical Center also sent us a statement, acknowledging a dispute between insurance provider Blue Cross Blue Shield:
“At Canyon Vista Medical Center (CVMC), we are committed to providing comprehensive, quality healthcare to serve the needs of our community. We believe that our community deserves to have access to affordable care close to home.
CVMC contracts with a physician group, Sound Physicians, to provide emergency medicine and hospitalist services at our hospital. As such, Sound Physicians operates as a separate entity from the hospital.
While we are not privy to any specific dealings between these two parties, we understand that Sound Physicians has been working diligently with Blue Cross Blue shield (BCBS) of Arizona to get back into network as soon as possible. We trust that both parties will continue to negotiate in good faith to develop a contract that is in the best interest of these policy holders and our patients – and importantly, establish rates commensurate with fair market value and the excellent care these patients receive at CVMC.
We regret any inconvenience this causes our community members. We look forward to a timely resolution between Sound Physicians and BCBS of Arizona.”
Mike Springer uses BCBS but Stephanie Fulton uses Cigna.
The News 4 Tucson Investigators discovered Sound Physicians has a history of overbilling allegations. According to documents from the Department of Justice in 2013 Sound Physicians had to pay $14.5 million to settle allegations it overbilled Medicare and other federal health care programs.
The N4T Investigators spoke with Dana Marie Kenney Executive Director of the AARP Arizona. She sent us the following information for people who believe they have received a surprise bill:
“If you believe you've been wrongly billed, you may contact the Arizona Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions at 1 (602) 364-3100. Visit https://www.cms.gov/nosurprises for more information about your rights under federal law or call 1 (800) 985-3059.
If you think you were billed incorrectly for your care, start by calling your insurer. You can also call the provider for an explanation — it could just be the result of a billing mistake. If you still don’t get answers to your questions, the Department of Health and Human Services has a new complaints system for surprise bills; the number for the No Surprises Helpdesk is 800-985-3059.”
