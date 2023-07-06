N4T Investigators: Several Tucsonans feel "preyed" upon by towing company

TUCSON (KVOA) - What was supposed to be a fun night out turned into a costly ordeal for several Tucsonans who tell the News 4 Tucson Investigators they felt exploited by a local towing company.
Raymond Thomas said he parked at the parking lot on 5th Avenue and 7th Street a few weekend ago and paid for six hours of parking but when he returned he was shocked to find his car gone. It didn't take long for him to realize it was towed.
"I was only about four hours into the six hours of payment. They said the ticket should have been displayed in the front window of the car," he said.
He'd agree with that except there are no signs posted saying that or anything permanently displayed on the kiosk. In fact, a step by step to do list on the kiosk doesn't mention anything about leaving the ticket in your car, the final step is "take your receipt" it was a costly confusion for Thomas.
"About $435 to get it out of the tow yard," Thomas said.
His frustration is shared by at least three others who spoke with the News 4 Tucson Investigators.
The company that towed their cars was Rushing and Sons Automotive. The three others did not want to be identified in fear of retaliation.
One of the men claims the kiosks weren't working so he parked without paying, he doesn't disagree with getting towed but felt exploited at the tow yard. He said he was asked to pay around $500 cash only and denied access to his car. Both violations of Arizona laws.
"I am diabetic, my insulin was in my vehicle, which I informed them. They told me they didn't care if I wanted my belongings back I would have to pay," he said.
Another man captured his interaction and the cash only demands on video. He ended up paying over $480 in fear of the bill rising the following day.
"You're not just taking away someone's car, you're taking away their means of getting to and from the most important aspects of their life," he explained.
Another woman, a nurse and single mother, was asked to pay over $500 dollars cash only.
"That's the difference between being able to pay for daycare, or rent or food for a few weeks," she said.
So she called the police. When an officer arrived she says, "they gave zero argument, they put down a piece of paper and said she needs to put her name and number and the car is hers."
"These people are clearly being treated unfairly," said Steve Kozachik a Tucson City Councilmember.
Kozachik helped pass a local ordinance that bans predatory towing, capping fees around $100 and forcing companies to reimburse people for wrongful towing. But it doesn't go into effect until August.
"What these people are experiencing is exactly the type of predatory business activity our ordinance is intended to address," he said.
The News 4 Tucson Investigators made multiple phone calls to Rushing and Sons owner Peggy Rushing. She declined repeated requests for an interview but defended their business practices saying they are a small family run business and do not feel they are preying on anyone.
She said they are working with the owner of the lot to put more clear signage up. She said the County Attorney is now involved in the situation so they are working with their staff to make sure they are operating within the law.
