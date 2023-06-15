N4T Investigators: Several Tucson banks ending drive-thru services angering some with disabilities

TUCSON (KVOA) - As banks move most services online, some are cutting back on costs to operate drive-thru teller services. That is leaving some customers like Charles Colbath frustrated.
Colbath lost one of his legs in a car accident a few years ago, he now walks with crutches and struggles to walk or stand for long.
"I overcome challenges but you can't overcome permanent disabilities, you can work on them, you can try your best, you can work at it but you really can't fix something that's a permanent disability," he said.
Colbath said he's a small business owner with a lot of money tied up in his bank at Wells Fargo, where he has banked for 12 years.
He always relied on the convenience of the drive-thru but was shocked the end of May to learn his branch on the eastside, closest to his home in Vail, had permanently ended drive-thru in person services. It still has a drive-thru ATM.
He recently attempted to go inside but it was too much for him.
"For those of us who find it challenging to do minor things it's really helpful to be able to stay in your car and do your business without having to physically walk out into the building," Colbath said.
The News 4 Tucson Investigators reached out to Wells Fargo who sent us the following statement:
"Wells Fargo provides individuals with disabilities full and equal access to our products, services, locations, and facilities. We regularly monitor our banking locations for compliance with the ADA, applicable state and local laws, and international standards by surveying the parking reserved for customers with disabilities, curb cuts and ramps, walkways, entrances, queuing lines, teller counters, safe deposit facilities, customer service telephones, and lobby areas.
Branches continue to be a critical avenue for serving our customers, and we recognize branches remain a very important channel for some of our customers. However, more transactions are happening outside the branch, which leads us to make changes to our branch operations, hours, and features.
- We are not closing all drive up teller services.
- Tucson has five branches with drive up teller services and 20 branches with drive up ATMs.
- We are happy to work with customers and prospective customers to develop accommodations that meet the customer’s specific accessibility needs."
But Colbath said he doesn't feel the company is taking the concerns of all disabled people seriously.
"Think about the handicapped people, think of another solution maybe perhaps one lane that's open for handicapped people. We're not valuable anymore, that's how I feel I feel invaluable," he said.
Wells Fargo said it has his information and will speak with him directly to potentially find a solution that works for him.
