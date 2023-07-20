N4T Investigators: Santa Cruz County Attorney finds officers "justified" in deadly April shooting

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - No charges will be filed against two Nogales police officers who opened fire and killed Edrei Toledo Ochoa on April 10th.
The shooting happened outside Circle K on Mariposa Road after officers confronted Toledo Ochoa in the parking lot after claiming to see him with a bulletproof vest and gun.
The shooting was instantly met with many unanswered questions and raised concerns over the Nogales Police Department's lack of body cameras.
The only visual evidence of what happened was at least three angles from low-quality cell phone video from bystanders.
Toledo Ochoa's family quickly filed a Notice of Claim intending to sue the City, so far no lawsuit has been filed.
"The fact is we lost a father, we lost a brother, we lost a son," Edrei's brother Edgar Cahonda told the N4T Investigators in April.
The N4T Investigators filed a records request in May with the Department of Public Safety, which led the investigation, requesting all of its reports and evidence regarding the shooting.
Months went by without any updates on our request, a department spokesperson wouldn't make any comments to us about the investigation.
This week the Santa Cruz County Attorney's Office agreed to provide us with the entire DPS report.
The N4T Investigators combed through the several hundred pages detailing every step of the investigation. Much of the case revolved around officer statements and interviews and unsuccessful attempts to retrieve surveillance video from businesses near the scene.
According to the report, Toledo Ochoa was well known to officers for violence and having "mental issues", in fact, the reason the officers approached him on April 10 was because an officer saw him with a gun and knew he was a felon prohibited from having a gun.
The reports included an email sent out on April 8, two days before he was killed, where an NPD supervisor alerted all officers that Toledo Ochoa was seen back in town writing, "As we all know we have to be careful when making contact with him. I'm sending this out P1 [Priority 1] so that we can let all new officers [know] to be careful with him. As we all know he has assaulted a few of us."
According to the report, during the struggle with officers on April 10 they made repeated commands Toledo Ochoa ignored. Officers attempted to use Tasers and a K9 unsuccessfully.
Investigators stated Toledo Ochoa had two pocket knives out when he made sudden movements toward officers when they opened fire.
The investigation report included photos of the body armor, handgun, and two knives displayed at the scene.
DPSS issued the opinion that the officers were justified in using deadly force. The report was then sent to Santa Cruz County Attorney George Silva. The N4T Investigators reached out to him requesting an interview, he didn't provide us an interview but sent us a letter he sent July 11th to the Nogales Police Chief Roy Bermudez determining the officers were justified and that no charges will be filed.
That news was a gut punch for Toledo Ochoa's brother Edgar Cahonda, he spoke with the N4T Investigators again this week.
“I believe they didn’t use the video as a point of evidence to help that recommendation," he said.
The bystander videos were referred to several times in the reports. Cahonda said he believes the fact officers knew his brother had problems and referred to mental issues that should have changed the way they handled the situation.
“Even though all these officers knew that he had that capacity or state of mental illness as they stated they still decided to take a different approach and to shoot him to the floor," he explained.
He wants to see the department equipped with body cameras and to receive more training for dealing with cases of mental illness. He doesn't know what next steps he will take in terms of legal action the family is looking for the right attorneys to handle such a case.
When asked what he would say to his brother now, he told us he would tell him he loves him and that they aren't going to stop fighting to "get him justice."
Since the shooting, the City of Nogales has made another request in its latest budget for funding police body cameras, it's something they have tried and failed to do many times before.
