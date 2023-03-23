N4T Investigators: Sahuarita residents worried over planned asphalt plant

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KVOA) - Hundreds of residents in and around the retirement community of Quail Creek in Sahuarita are trying to stop plans for a hot asphalt production site near the community.
The international company Vulcan Materials which is based in Birmingham, Alabama recently applied for a conditional use permit to begin hot asphalt production at a facility it already owns off Old Nogales Highway.
The site is about a half mile from Quail Creek. Vulcan has been using the site for aggregate mining for years but wants to enhance its operations.
David Wolf and his friend and neighbor Randy Langham live in Quail Creek. They are worried about the impacts the site would have on their peaceful neighborhood.
“We think the industrial work should be placed in a proper location, which means not so close to so many residential residents, elderly in these over 55 plus communities," Wolf said.
Langham said he recently moved away from Rio Rico after a similar facility operated by a different company opened up near his home.
“This is like our worst nightmare starting all over again," he said.
They both hosted a petition signing in the community and received more than 1,500 signatures opposing the project.
"It's not about us it's about the community," Wolf said.
Residents are worried about many potential issues like foul odors, dust in the air, toxins in the air and increased truck traffic. The entrance to the site goes straight over a railroad track, they fear the risks of a train derailment.
Vulcan Materials has placed a lot of interest in Arizona as the state continues to see significant growth. The company currently operates three asphalt facilities in Pima County and 19 in the state.
When the News 4 Tucson Investigators asked Vulcan Materials about the concerns from Quail Creek residents, corporate communications director Jack Bonnikson said the company takes such community concerns seriously and he flew from Alabama to Tucson to explain their position.
He gave the N4T Investigators a tour of the company's Marana facility, which already produces hot asphalt and is a much larger operation than what is planned in Sahuarita.
We were driven around the facility by Bonnikson and two supervisors at the site who have worked there for decades. They explained the ins and outs of the operation and steps they take to reduce or eliminate any impacts beyond the worksite.
It was a windy day and we were downwind about 1,900 feet from where they produce hot asphalt and couldn't smell any odors, much closer than the half mile distance there would be to Quail Creek. We also couldn't hear any of the activity from the area asphalt was being produced. The area is certainly noisy when you are right next to the work. Even standing right next to trucks being loaded full with hot asphalt the odors were minimal.
Bonnikson said they must go through many regulations from various government entities to ensure their operations pose no threat to people or the environment.
“We have and must receive permits across the board for air, land and water, safety and otherwise to ensure that we can operate in a way that is safe and trusted," he said.
All of the materials that would be produced are crucial to help the on going growth in the area, especially for roadwork.
Bonnikson said all of the asphalt would go to local projects, because of the "shelf life" it needs to go to projects within an hour of the facility.
Bonnikson said utilizing the property they already own and use for raw materials will make their operations more efficient and in fact reduce trucks on the road because they wouldn't have to transport the raw materials to an out of the way asphalt plant.
Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy said there is still a long permitting process to go and likely several conditions that will need to be met.
“Environmental concerns and safety concerns is certainly paramount to us as a council," Murphy said.
He said town officials will be going out to the Quail Creek community on Thursday next week at 10 a.m. to give a presentation and answer resident questions.
They will also be discussing the permit during their council meeting on May 1st.
Wolf and Langham have heard explanations but aren't convinced the site wouldn't alter the face of their community.
The N4T Investigators will keep you updated.
