N4T Investigators: Sahuarita homeowners feel "ripped off" after new build issues

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KVOA) - Many homeowners in one of Sahuarita's fastest growing subdivisions called Arbor, near Quail Creek, tell the News 4 Tucson Investigators they have been dealing with "poorly built homes."
The homes in the community are built by Meritage Homes.
Jacqueline Mendoza and her family moved into a newly built home late last year but said it's been nothing but issues since.
Mendoza showed us pictures of heavy mold that was found in their home and said they've had flooding issues outside and a long list of cosmetic problems since they moved in.
“To say the least it’s been extremely frustrating," she said.
She's hardly alone, Julie Heinanan lives nearby and has faced similar issues including heavy mold that essentially impacted half the home. She said it was caused by a leak within the walls that occurred after the builders nailed cabinets through a water line.
Her family has had to use a port-a-potty intended for construction workers because of plumbing issues in the home and they've had to resort doing dishes in a bathtub.
“Went over a month without a sink, a kitchen sink. Dishwasher, nothing. We were doing our dishes in the bathtub," she explained.
She spent over $540,000 for the home.
“It’s not a new construction quality home at all," she said.
What has her more concerned is what she said is a slow response, or no response, from Meritage Homes to address the problems even though they have the standard one year warranty.
“Every time they come it’s like two steps backwards, there’s other problems there’s other pipes installed wrong there’s a million other things wrong.”
But she said most times they don't show up when they say they will, causing her or her husband to miss work while waiting for workers who never arrive.
The N4T Investigators spoke with a long list of other Arbor residents, all with similar concerns.
For over two years the N4T Investigators have been looking into new home problems across Southern Arizona. The issues have involved multiple different companies in various communities from Sahuarita, Tucson, Oro Valley and Marana and more.
Meritage Homes Tucson President Jeff Grobstein sent the N4T Investigators the following statement:
"Meritage Homes has a long history of exceptional customer service and quality construction and stands by the workmanship of the homes that it builds. Meritage is proud to provide warranty coverage on all of its homes and is committed to performing repairs required by law or our warranty. While we have begun to address the repairs at our Arbor community, we recognize delays related to warranty claim response and completion times have resulted in frustration and inconvenience to our customers. Unfortunately, labor and material shortages continue to challenge the homebuilding industry and have impacted our ability to complete some of the repairs in our regular time frame.
We are actively working to resolve these issues. We are adding management team members, replacing subcontractors where necessary, and supplementing our warranty response team specifically to address concerns in the Arbor community. We commit to perform more check-ins with homeowners throughout the warranty process.
We are highly focused on and look forward to addressing these issues and restoring the trust of our customers in the Arbor community."
But Julie and Jacqueline do not feel they have received that promise of care.
“We have young kids and it’s terrifying to know that what we just…did I financially ruin our future with buying this house," Julie said.
“It’s better to purchase an older home that you already know what the issues are than coming into a new home expecting everything to be perfect because it’s actually been the opposite," Jacqueline said.
