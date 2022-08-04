N4T Investigators: RV and travel trailer thefts are up

TUCSON (KVOA) — It’s a crime that takes less than two minutes, and can happen in your front yard. A Tucson family recently had their travel trailer stolen and they’re not the only ones.
Detectives with the Arizona Department of Public Safety tell the News 4 Tucson Investigators that commercial vehicle thefts are up because more and more people are using RVs as their main residence.
"It probably happened within a minute," said Edward Wiktorek, while standing in the driveway where his $15,000 travel trailer was parked.
"I don’t know how they did it. They hooked it up, drove it off and dragged it down the street," said Edward.
Three weeks ago it was stolen, midday, while his son was inside the house.
"Standing in disbelief," said Lori Wiktorek. "And the police officer came and we explained it to him."
Tucson Police confirm the travel trailer was properly secured. Lori says an officer went door to door searching for any video of the get-a-way.
"People steal cars, motorcycles, property but to barrel down the street with somebody’s huge camper and to just steal it and drive away. I don’t know what to say," said Lori.
So, how common is travel trailer and RV theft?
The News 4 Tucson Investigators checked with multiple law enforcement agencies around Southern Arizona.
Since January Tucson police say there have been eight thefts, Oro Valley police, Marana police, and the Pima County Sheriff's Department each report three.
But statistically, RVs and travel trailers are often not separated from regular auto thefts, so some agencies had a hard time answering the question.
Chuck Woodbury runs the popular website rvtravel.com. He says reports of thefts began ticking up at the start of the pandemic.
"Every week we run a stolen RV report in one of our newsletters and there’s never been anything like it," said Woodbury. "And whether it’s out of their yard, storage unit, even out of a camp ground if they’ve gone away for a while."
"I don’t want it to happen to other people," said Lori, "I’m not thinking I’m going to get the camper back."
Where do you think it is? "Parked on someone’s land where they don’t have to have it plated," said Lori.
Turns out, Lori was right. Late Wednesday night, five stolen trailers and one motorcycle were found on a property near I-10 and Wilmot. Acting on a tip, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department found the Wiktorek’s trailer among the others. Someone was living in it.
"Times are hard, you work hard for things. And someone steals it and it’s wrong," said Edward.
While the family's travel trailer is a little beat up inside and out, it's now back in the Wiktorek’s driveway.
Sheriff’s deputies and the criminal investigation division are working the case.
