N4T Investigators: Residents of Sunsites seeing drastic "unexplained" water bill increases

SUNSITES, Ariz. (KVOA) - Many residents in the small rural Cochise County community of Sunsites tell the News 4 Tucson Investigators they have seen massive increases on their water bills with little to no explanation.
Gary Jaworski is a disabled veteran, he lives in Sunsites for the open air and peace of mind but now just watering his small garden has him very anxious.
"This is a true nightmare," he said.
Gary said he never had many complaints about his water bill until this Summer when he went out of State for a few months, then saw his July water bill.
"Over $400 for the month, extra. As a disabled vet I don't have money to just throw in the wind," he explained.
He showed us a chart he got from the water utility Southwestern Utility Management, it showed his water usage over the past year.
"Went from 2,400 gallons one month to 67,000 gallons in July," Gary told us.
He said the company told him he may have a leak or his neighbors are stealing water but wouldn't help him figure out the problem.
He doesn't believe either explanation. It didn't take long for Gary to realize he's not alone.
Dozens of residents in Sunsites have attended multiple community meetings and the Sunsites Community Center, sharing their experiences with their water bills.
Most have seen an increase, some saw their rates double, triple or even go up five times over.
A few saw negative usage, meaning they actually got money back but those residents didn't understand why that would be.
"We have a lot of retired people in Sunsites who can't afford hikes like this," one woman told us.
"It went from $67 up to $148," said resident Garry Woolbright.
Woolbright said it's money he simply can't spare.
"I have to budget every dollar and now this is in to our grocery money," he said.
Terry Berke showed the N4T Investigators his last four water bills. In April, he feels his bill was actually too low in May and June it was what he usually uses but in July his usage went up five times from where he expected it to be.
"They tried to tell me it was a water leak just like the last guy you talked to, I'm like, I would notice a water leak that increased my usage five times it's not a water leak," Berke stated.
Steve Sharewood did an experiment, he filled up a bucket and read his meter.
"When I put five gallons in that bucket it showed I used 15 gallons," he explained.
Many of them said they filed complaints with the Arizona Corporation Commission, which confirmed to the News 4 Tucson Investigators that it's investigating but wouldn't provide any details. We spoke to a supervisor with Southwestern Utility Management who told us someone would get back to us with a response in a few days after responding to the Corporation Commission, that was two weeks ago.
We have called the utilities main number more than a dozen times since, every call placed on hold we haven't gotten anyone to answer the calls. We emailed but have received no response.
For Gary, he just wants to see the company acknowledge something is wrong and to try and fix it.
"I think they need to come out here and take a look at houses out here and problems one by one and get them rectified," he said.
He said in August he read the meter right next to the man sent by the utility, when he got his bill he said it was for 8,000 gallons more than what they read it for.
